Employment weekly highlights—24 February 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) an analysis by Adam Lambert, Peter Summerfield and David von Hagen, at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, of the government’s ‘Living with COVID-19’ plan, (2) new regulations removing the remaining coronavirus (COVID-19) domestic legal restrictions in England, (3) a judgment of the Court of Appeal on the Agency Worker Regulations 2010, (4) an analysis of the First-tier Tax Tribunal decision on whether Adrian Chiles’ contracts with the BBC and ITV were part of a business on his own account, (5) a report by the Financial Services Culture Board and the Financial Services Skills Commission on inclusivity in the financial sector, (6) revised advisory fuel rates for company cars which apply from 1 March 2022, (7) an analysis by Julian Richards, at Shoosmiths LLP, of the Pensions Regulator’s consultation on its draft code of practice for collective defined contribution schemes, (8) an analysis by Alex Harper, at Herrington Carmichael, of the London Central Employment Tribunal’s order for an equal pay audit at BNP Paribas, (9) the first report from the FTSE Women Leaders Review on female representation on boards, (10) a High Court judgment regarding the Good Law Project’s challenge to the government’s appointment process for positions related to the coronavirus pandemic, (11) an analysis by Louise Hutt and Ruth Boardman, at Bird & Bird, of the new standard contractual clauses for personal data transfers, (12) an analysis of an EAT decision on the way that the conduct of employees and employers may affect an award of compensation for unfair dismissal, (13) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (14) updated guidance from the Home Office on ‘adjusted’ coronavirus right to work checks, (15) changes made by the Home Office to the validity and format of immigration share codes (eg for the purpose of a right to work check), (16) the announcement of the closure of the Tier 1 (Investor) route and analysis of that closure by Matt Ingham, at Payne Hicks Beach LLP, (17) details of our new subtopic: Introductory guides to discrimination and equality claims, (18) dates for your diary, (19) updates to our case, consultation and coronavirus legislation trackers, and (20) a new Q&A. or to read the full analysis.