- Employment weekly highlights—24 December 2020
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Public Accounts Committee recommends listing employers that claim under the CJRS
- Furlough and loan schemes extended by Chancellor
- Employment aspects of new tier 4 guidance and updated guidance for tiers 1 to 3
- Health Secretary delivers statement on tiering restrictions amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) (Amendment) (No 29) Regulations 2020
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (All Tiers and Obligations of Undertakings) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2020
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (All Tiers) (England) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2020
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2020
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel and Public Health Information) (Scotland) (No 2) Regulations 2020
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions and Requirements) (Local Levels) (Scotland) Amendment (No 8) Regulations 2020
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions and Requirements) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Scotland) Regulations 2020
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Amendment No 26) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2020
- Worker status and categories
- How to determine whether a worker has been posted to another country
- Recruitment
- ICO guidance on using algorithms in hiring processes
- Equality
- Guidance published on gender pay gap reporting
- ‘Fight For Fairness’ speech to set out government’s new approach to equality
- Data protection and employee information
- Data protection—new Brexit transition guidance from the ICO
- Data Protection, Privacy and Electronic Communications (Amendments etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- EDPB communications on the end of the Brexit transition period
- ICO publishes Code of Practice on responsible data sharing methods
- Financial services and banking: employment issues
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—FCA publishes December 2020 update of the joint FCA and PRA statement on their SM&CR expectations for dual-regulated firms
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—FCA publishes December 2020 update of its SM&CR expectations for solo-regulated firms
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—FCA publishes December 2020 update of its APR expectations
- FCA publishes policy statement on CRD V-related amendments to remuneration codes
- Practice, procedure and settlement
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 21 December
- Jurisdiction, Judgments and Applicable Law (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Immigration
- Employer's right to work guidance updated
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Home Office updates advice for UK visa applicants guidance
- Brexit
- European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020 (Commencement, Transitional and Savings Provisions) Regulations 2020
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated content
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Brexit coverage over the festive period
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) a recommendation by the Public Accounts Committee to HMRC to publish a list of names of employers claiming under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) by the end of January 2021, (2) the announcement that the CJRS is being extended to late April 2021, (3) analysis of the employment aspects of the new Tier 4 guidance and the updated guidance for Tiers 1 to 3, (4) the first formal review of the tiered restrictions in England, (5) various coronavirus health protection amendment regulations relating to restrictions and international travel, (6) a CJEU judgment on how to determine whether a worker has been posted to another country, (7) guidance from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) on using algorithms in hiring processes, (8) new guidance from the Government Equalities Office on gender pay gap reporting, (9) a speech by the Minister for Women and Equalities, Liz Truss, on the government’s new approach to equality, (10) new guidance from the ICO on data flow and Brexit, (11) an information note on data transfers and a separate statement relating to the impact of the end of the Brexit transition from the European Data Protection Board, (12) a Code of Practice from the ICO on responsible data sharing methods, (13) a joint Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Prudential Regulation Authority statement concerning their Senior Management and Certification Regime (SM&CR) expectations for dual-regulated firms following the pandemic, (14) updates from the FCA on its SM&CR expectations for solo-regulated firms and its Approved Persons Regime expectations in the context of the pandemic, (15) a policy statement and guidance from the FCA on its remuneration code, (16) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (17) updated guidance from the Home Office on right to work checks and advice for UK visa applicants, (18) regulations bringing into force various provisions of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020, (19) a new Practice Note on data protection issues surrounding criminal offence data, (20) dates for your diary, (21) updates to our legislation and consultation trackers, (22) new Q&As, and (23) the Industrial Relations Law Reports (IRLR) Highlights for January 2021.
