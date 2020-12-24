Employment weekly highlights—24 December 2020

Article summary

This edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) a recommendation by the Public Accounts Committee to HMRC to publish a list of names of employers claiming under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) by the end of January 2021, (2) the announcement that the CJRS is being extended to late April 2021, (3) analysis of the employment aspects of the new Tier 4 guidance and the updated guidance for Tiers 1 to 3, (4) the first formal review of the tiered restrictions in England, (5) various coronavirus health protection amendment regulations relating to restrictions and international travel, (6) a CJEU judgment on how to determine whether a worker has been posted to another country, (7) guidance from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) on using algorithms in hiring processes, (8) new guidance from the Government Equalities Office on gender pay gap reporting, (9) a speech by the Minister for Women and Equalities, Liz Truss, on the government’s new approach to equality, (10) new guidance from the ICO on data flow and Brexit, (11) an information note on data transfers and a separate statement relating to the impact of the end of the Brexit transition from the European Data Protection Board, (12) a Code of Practice from the ICO on responsible data sharing methods, (13) a joint Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Prudential Regulation Authority statement concerning their Senior Management and Certification Regime (SM&CR) expectations for dual-regulated firms following the pandemic, (14) updates from the FCA on its SM&CR expectations for solo-regulated firms and its Approved Persons Regime expectations in the context of the pandemic, (15) a policy statement and guidance from the FCA on its remuneration code, (16) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (17) updated guidance from the Home Office on right to work checks and advice for UK visa applicants, (18) regulations bringing into force various provisions of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020, (19) a new Practice Note on data protection issues surrounding criminal offence data, (20) dates for your diary, (21) updates to our legislation and consultation trackers, (22) new Q&As, and (23) the Industrial Relations Law Reports (IRLR) Highlights for January 2021. or to read the full analysis.