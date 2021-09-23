- Employment weekly highlights—23 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DfT and DHSC announce new international travel system
- DHSC: care workers may temporarily self-certify exemption from COVID-19 vaccine
- DHSC announce end of shielding programme for most vulnerable
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 12) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Notification) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel and Operator Liability) (Scotland) Amendment Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel and Operator Liability) (Scotland) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Information to Passengers) (Amendment No 6) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Unfair dismissal
- Automatic unfair dismissal for assertion of a statutory right: an instruction may be enough
- Unfair dismissal—when non-decision-maker’s motivation will be attributed to employer
- Status and worker categories
- Court of Appeal provides guidance on mutuality of obligation
- MEPs adopt resolution demanding protection for platform workers
- Pay
- PwC analysis discerns almost 20% fall in FTSE 250 CEO remuneration during 2020
- Cross-border, international and jurisdictional issues
- DG and another v SC Gruber Logistics SRL; Sindicatul Lucratorilor din Transporturi, DT v SC Samidani Trans SRL
- Immigration
- Immigration analysis: What are the key features of the latest statement of changes HC 617?
- Migration Observatory publishes briefing on UK work visas and migrant workers
- Employment Tribunals
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 20 September 2021
- MoJ establishes expert group to increase standards in e-signatures
- International employment law guides—Europe
- Employment Act (Northern Ireland) 2016 (Commencement No 4) Order (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New Precedent
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) a new international travel system announced by the Department for Transport and Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), (2) the DHSC permitting a temporary self-certification of exemption from the coronavirus vaccine for care workers, (3) the DHSC announcing the end of the shielding programme for the most vulnerable, (4) various coronavirus-related international travel regulations, (5) a look at an EAT judgment on automatic unfair dismissal for breach of a statutory right, (6) an analysis of the EAT decision on when the motivation of a non-decision-maker in an unfair dismissal case can be attributed to the employer, (7) an analysis of the Court of Appeal decision regarding the status of football referees, (8) the adoption of a resolution by MEPs demanding that platform workers receive the same rights as traditional employees, (9) a PwC analysis of the remuneration of FTSE 250 CEOs during 2020, (10) a CJEU judgment on the applicable law when an employee works abroad, (11) an outline of the latest changes to the Immigration Rules, (12) a new briefing from the Migration Observatory on UK work visas and migrant workers, (13) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (14) a new expert industry working group established by the Ministry of Justice on electronic signatures, (15) a statutory instrument making changes to employment law in Northern Ireland, (16) a new Precedent short form compromise agreement for use in Northern Ireland, produced in collaboration with Paul Gillen of Pinsent Masons, (17) dates for your diary, (18) updates to our case, consultation and coronavirus legislation trackers, and (19) new Q&As.
