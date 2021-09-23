Employment weekly highlights—23 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) a new international travel system announced by the Department for Transport and Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), (2) the DHSC permitting a temporary self-certification of exemption from the coronavirus vaccine for care workers, (3) the DHSC announcing the end of the shielding programme for the most vulnerable, (4) various coronavirus-related international travel regulations, (5) a look at an EAT judgment on automatic unfair dismissal for breach of a statutory right, (6) an analysis of the EAT decision on when the motivation of a non-decision-maker in an unfair dismissal case can be attributed to the employer, (7) an analysis of the Court of Appeal decision regarding the status of football referees, (8) the adoption of a resolution by MEPs demanding that platform workers receive the same rights as traditional employees, (9) a PwC analysis of the remuneration of FTSE 250 CEOs during 2020, (10) a CJEU judgment on the applicable law when an employee works abroad, (11) an outline of the latest changes to the Immigration Rules, (12) a new briefing from the Migration Observatory on UK work visas and migrant workers, (13) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (14) a new expert industry working group established by the Ministry of Justice on electronic signatures, (15) a statutory instrument making changes to employment law in Northern Ireland, (16) a new Precedent short form compromise agreement for use in Northern Ireland, produced in collaboration with Paul Gillen of Pinsent Masons, (17) dates for your diary, (18) updates to our case, consultation and coronavirus legislation trackers, and (19) new Q&As. or to read the full analysis.