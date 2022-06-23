LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Employment weekly highlights—23 June 2022

Published on: 23 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Status and worker categories
  • Are dentists workers?
  • Pay
  • Social Security (Medical Evidence) and Statutory Sick Pay (Medical Evidence) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2022
  • Labour Market Enforcement report for 2019–20 period published
  • Pensions
  • ABI publishes report calling for government automatic enrolment plan
  • Section 46 of the Employment Rights Act 1996 and protection for pension trustees
This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) analysis of an EAT judgment on the worker status of an associate dentist by Peter Daly and Hannah Mathews of Doyle Clayton, (2) regulations expanding the range of healthcare professionals in Northern Ireland that are able to certify fit notes, (3) the Labour Market Enforcement report, (4) a report from the Association of British Insurers calling for an automatic enrolment plan from the government, (5) analysis of an employment tribunal claim looking at the protection against detriment in the case of a pension trustee by Rebecca Thomas of 42 Bedford Row, (6) a decision of the First-tier Tax Tribunal that construction industry agency workers’ travel costs were not deductible, (7) an EAT judgment on the test for proportionality when assessing justification in disability arising from disability claims, (8) new guidance on private hire vehicle and taxi access for disabled users, (9) an EAT judgment on whether a communication about a pay increase made directly to workers was in breach of section 145B of the Trade Union and Labour Relations (Consolidation) Act 1992, (10) an EAT decision on whether a payment made in satisfaction of an unfair dismissal award is taken into account before or after the application of the statutory cap where the amount of the award is revised following an appeal and remission, (11) dates for your diary, (12) updates to our legislation and consultation trackers and our employment horizon scanner, and (13) the IRLR Highlights for July 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

