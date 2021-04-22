Sign-in Help
Employment weekly highlights—22 April 2021

Published on: 22 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • India to be added to England’s coronavirus (COVID-19) red list
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HM Treasury publishes CJRS has been extended
  • EHRC comments on coronavirus (COVID-19) status certification scheme
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions and Requirements) (Local Levels) (Scotland) Amendment (No 20) Regulations 2021
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Information to Passengers) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
  • Status and worker categories
This edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) the addition of India to England’s travel red list from 23 April 2021, (2) HM Treasury’s latest Treasury Direction extending the CJRS to 30 September 2021, (3) a statement from the Equality and Human Rights Commission on coronavirus vaccine passports, (4) various coronavirus local and travel regulations for Scotland and Northern Ireland, (5) the Court of Appeal judgment that an organisation of foster carers may be listed as a trade union, (6) an announcement from the European Parliament Committee that it intends to discuss a proposal for a minimum wage directive, (7) an EAT judgment on whether paying enhanced adoption pay but statutory rate shared parental pay is discriminatory, (8) HMRC’s bi-monthly employer bulletin, (9) regulations extending the right in Northern Ireland not to be subjected to a detriment in health and safety cases to workers as well as employees, (10) a consultation from the Department for Education on new flexible apprenticeships, (11) updated guidance from the Home Office on right to work checks amid coronavirus, (12) analysis, by Eleonor Duhs of Fieldfisher LLP and Indira Rao, counsel for EU and International Law in the House of Commons, of a Court of Appeal case involving the applicability of EU and UK law, (13) reports on the European Data Protection Board’s 48th plenary session and its opinion on the draft adequacy decision for the UK under the EU GDPR, (14) analysis of possible implications of the CJEU decision in Schrems II, (15) the weekly operational summary of HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (16) analysis by Angharad Parry of Twenty Essex of the news that the European Commission opposes the UK’s accession to the Lugano Convention, (17) an opportunity to participate in our customer survey on UK/EU divergence, (18) dates for your diary, (19) updates to our case, legislation and coronavirus employment legislation trackers, and (20) a new Q&A. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

