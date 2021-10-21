LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Employment weekly highlights—21 October 2021

Published on: 21 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Employment weekly highlights—21 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19) travel update—what are the latest rules and what do they mean for business travel?
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—lateral flow tests for vaccinated international arrivals
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 15) Regulations 2021
  • Status and worker categories
  • Stuart Delivery Ltd v Augustine
  • Protected characteristics
  • Jaguar Land Rover signs agreement with EHRC to improve equality and diversity
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) an analysis of the latest travel rules, including the removal of the traffic light system, (2) the introduction of lateral flow tests for vaccinated international travellers from 24 October 2021, (3) new coronavirus-related travel regulations, (4) a Court of Appeal judgment regarding a moped courier held to have ‘worker’ status, (5) the announcement by the Equality and Human Rights Commission of the agreement signed by Jaguar Land Rover Ltd to improve its equality and diversity policies and practices, (6) new best practice guidance from the Law Society and Cardiff University regarding disability inclusion and reasonable adjustments, (7) an analysis of the employment tribunal decision that UK law should be interpreted as prohibiting a policy which indirectly discriminates against an employee who cares for a disabled person, (8) Private Members' Bills (i) to extend entitlement to parental bereavement leave and pay and (ii) to devolve legislative competence for employment matters to the Scottish Parliament, (9) an EAT judgment re-examining the test for ‘special circumstances’ to justify reduced adherence to collective redundancy consultation obligations, (10) HMCTS's latest operational summary on court and tribunal operations during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, (11) dates for your diary, (12) updates to our case and coronavirus legislation trackers, and (13) a new Q&A. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

