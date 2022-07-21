- Employment weekly highlights—21 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Holiday pay
- Supreme Court sides with part-time worker on pro-rated annual leave calculation
- Equality
- Age discrimination claim must be carefully scrutinised if only a marginal age difference
- Can staff express gender critical beliefs if they upset or conflict with the views of their colleagues?
- Cessation of PHI payments at 65 was not unlawful age discrimination by employer
- Temporal limit on pension exemption for age discrimination declared unlawful
- Diversity and gender pay gap

- Financial Services Skills Commission updates its inclusion measurement guide
- Sustainable business and responsible business: employment issues
- DWP publishes response to independent report on menopause and the workplace
- Immigration
- Home Office commissions insight research on skilled worker and employer sponsors
- Pay
- PRA publishes consultation paper CP8/22 on remuneration of Material Risk Takers
- Agricultural Wages (No 2) (Wales) Order 2022
- BEIS announces Employment (Allocation of Tips) Bill referred to Public Bill Committee
- Pensions
- DWP publishes response to consultation on the draft Pensions Dashboards Regulations 2022
- Maternity, parents and carers
- BEIS announces update on Neonatal Care (Leave and Pay) Bill
- Whistleblowing
- Whistleblowing—the separability of a disclosure from the employee’s conduct
- Data protection and employee information
- Data Protection and Digital Information Bill introduced to House of Commons
- Industrial rights arising from union membership
- Contractual right to check-off established
- Employment Tribunals / Employment Appeal Tribunal
- Lay member recused from hearing an appeal due to views expressed on Twitter
- Interim revision of Equal Treatment Bench Book published
- Settlement
- Acas publishes annual report 2021–22
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As

Article summary
This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) analysis by Jason Braier of 42 Bedford Row of the Supreme Court’s ruling on the calculation of holiday pay for ‘part-year’ workers in Harpur Trust v Brazel, (2) a report on an EAT judgment on age discrimination claims where there is only a marginal age difference, (3) an analysis by Jo Moseley of Irwin Mitchell on the implications of the Forstater employment tribunal decision on ‘gender critical’ beliefs, (4) a report on an EAT decision that cessation of PHI payments at 65 was not unlawful age discrimination by the employer, (5) analysis by Naomi Ling of Outer Temple Chambers of an employment tribunal decision in relation to pension schemes, establishing that age discrimination provisions in 2006 had retrospective effect, (6) updates to the Financial Services Skills Commission’s July 2021 inclusion measurement guide, (7) the response of the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to an independent report on issues surrounding workers going through the menopause in the workplace, (8) research commissioned by the Home Office into the Skilled Worker visa route and employer sponsors, (9) a consultation from the Prudential Regulation Authority on remuneration of Material Risk Takers, (10) the referral of the Employment (Allocation of Tips) Bill to the Public Bill Committee, (11) the Agricultural Wages (No 2) (Wales) Order 2022, (12) the DWP response to the consultation on the draft Pensions Dashboards Regulations 2022, (13) the government backing of the Neonatal Care (Leave and Pay) Bill, (14) an analysis of the Court of Appeal decision that there may be a distinction between protected disclosures of information and conduct associated with the disclosure with regard to whistleblowing cases, (15) the introduction and first reading of the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill in the House of Commons, (16) a High Court decision concerning the contractual right to ‘check-off’ (the process whereby union subscriptions are directly deducted through the payroll system), (17) the EAT’s decision to allow an application for recusal of a lay member of the EAT panel, (18) the publication of the July 2022 interim revision of the Equal Treatment Bench Book, (19) the publication of the Acas 2021–22 annual report, (20) dates for your diary, (21) updates to our case, consultation and legislation trackers and our Employment horizon scanner, and (22) new Q&As.
