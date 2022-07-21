Employment weekly highlights—21 July 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) analysis by Jason Braier of 42 Bedford Row of the Supreme Court’s ruling on the calculation of holiday pay for ‘part-year’ workers in Harpur Trust v Brazel, (2) a report on an EAT judgment on age discrimination claims where there is only a marginal age difference, (3) an analysis by Jo Moseley of Irwin Mitchell on the implications of the Forstater employment tribunal decision on ‘gender critical’ beliefs, (4) a report on an EAT decision that cessation of PHI payments at 65 was not unlawful age discrimination by the employer, (5) analysis by Naomi Ling of Outer Temple Chambers of an employment tribunal decision in relation to pension schemes, establishing that age discrimination provisions in 2006 had retrospective effect, (6) updates to the Financial Services Skills Commission’s July 2021 inclusion measurement guide, (7) the response of the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to an independent report on issues surrounding workers going through the menopause in the workplace, (8) research commissioned by the Home Office into the Skilled Worker visa route and employer sponsors, (9) a consultation from the Prudential Regulation Authority on remuneration of Material Risk Takers, (10) the referral of the Employment (Allocation of Tips) Bill to the Public Bill Committee, (11) the Agricultural Wages (No 2) (Wales) Order 2022, (12) the DWP response to the consultation on the draft Pensions Dashboards Regulations 2022, (13) the government backing of the Neonatal Care (Leave and Pay) Bill, (14) an analysis of the Court of Appeal decision that there may be a distinction between protected disclosures of information and conduct associated with the disclosure with regard to whistleblowing cases, (15) the introduction and first reading of the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill in the House of Commons, (16) a High Court decision concerning the contractual right to ‘check-off’ (the process whereby union subscriptions are directly deducted through the payroll system), (17) the EAT’s decision to allow an application for recusal of a lay member of the EAT panel, (18) the publication of the July 2022 interim revision of the Equal Treatment Bench Book, (19) the publication of the Acas 2021–22 annual report, (20) dates for your diary, (21) updates to our case, consultation and legislation trackers and our Employment horizon scanner, and (22) new Q&As. or to read the full analysis.