Employment weekly highlights—21 January 2021

This edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) an analysis by Michael Leftley, Erin Shoesmith, David Young, Sungjin Park and Dr Nathalie Moreno of Addleshaw Goddard of issues around employees getting vaccinated, (2) a statement from the Prime Minister on the suspension of all travel corridors with the UK, (3) the withdrawal of the exemption which previously allowed senior executives to temporarily stop their coronavirus quarantine, (4) updated HMRC guidance on how to claim employees’ wages through the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, (5) travel ban announcements from the Department for Transport and the Welsh government, (6) a requirement for Welsh shops and workplaces to carry out risk assessments to minimise coronavirus exposure, (7) guidance from the Department for Education allowing nursery and primary education staff in England access to rapid coronavirus tests, (8) confirmation from the Health and Safety Executive that it is continuing to carry out spot checks and inspections for compliance during the pandemic, (9) various coronavirus health protection amendment regulations relating to restrictions and international travel, (10) a practical guide on retained EU law from Eleonor Duhs of Fieldfisher LLP and Indira Rao, Counsel for EU and International Law in the House of Commons, (11) analysis by the Department for Work and Pensions for the review of the qualifying earnings band and earnings trigger for automatic enrolment into workplace pensions and the relevant draft Order, (12) a tweet from BEIS Secretary of State stating that workers’ rights are not at risk as a result of Brexit, (13) an open letter from the Business Secretary to employers calling for them to spot early signs of domestic abuse plus the response and guidance published by Acas, (14) updated Q&As from the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists on pregnant employees and coronavirus, (15) an EAT judgment on whether a police officer moved from a Response Team to an office role following pregnancy was discriminated against, (16) a Court of Appeal decision on the geographical restriction on an employment tribunal’s power to order disclosure, (17) an analysis of recognition and enforcement of judgments in previous Lugano convention cases by Angharad Parry of Twenty Essex, (18) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (19) joint opinions by the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) and European Data Protection Supervisor on new sets of Standard Contractual Clauses, (20) updated information from the EDPB on data transfers from the EU to the UK, (21) updated EU Settlement Scheme caseworker guidance, (22) dates for your diary, (23) updates to our case, legislation and consultation trackers, and (24) new Q&As. or to read the full analysis.