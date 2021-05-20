Employment weekly highlights—20 May 2021

Article summary

This edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) an analysis of the key steps employers should be taking to implement step 3 of the COVID-19 roadmap by Hannah Ford and Sarah Taylor of Stevens & Bolton, (2) the government response to the report on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on businesses and workers, (3) a pledge from several large UK employers to encourage and facilitate staff receiving the coronavirus vaccine, (4) top tips for businesses re-opening on 17 May from Acas, (5) the Welsh Government’s announcement for Wales to move to alert level 2, (6) various coronavirus health protection amendment regulations relating to international travel and national restrictions, (7) an analysis of how the COVID-19 crisis threatens the progress made in reducing the gender pay gap by Tracey Marsden and Catriona Aldridge of CMS, (8) the government’s response to the Women and Equalities Committee’s report on the gendered economic impact of the pandemic, (9) an analysis of both the negative and positive aspects the pandemic has had on employees with disabilities by Gary Henderson of CMS, (10) an EAT judgment on the requirements for worker status, (11) guidance from the Education and Skills Funding Agency on the termination of funding agreements, (12) updated guidance from HMRC on the apprenticeship levy, (13) a statement from the Information Commissioner’s Office on the Data Sharing Code of Practice, (14) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (15) Norway’s assent to the UK joining the Lugano Convention 2007, (16) a consultation by the Department for Work & Pensions relating to simpler annual benefit statements, (17) an analysis by Shahjahan Ali of DAC Beachcroft of whether a policy of only issuing digital status to EU nationals may be discriminatory, (18) new Brexit amendment regulations to remove ineffective obligations in relation to the recognition of professional qualification, (19) an opportunity to participate in our customer survey on UK/EU divergence, (20) a new Practice Note considering the extended version of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme that applies from 1 May 2021 to 30 September 2021, (21) dates for your diary, (22) updates to our case, coronavirus employment legislation, Brexit legislation and consultation trackers, (23) new Q&As, and (24) the Industrial Relations Law Reports (IRLR) Highlights for June 2021. or to read the full analysis.