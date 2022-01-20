LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Employment weekly highlights—20 January 2022

Published on: 20 января 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Updated guidance on reintroduced Coronavirus Statutory Sick Pay Rebate Scheme
  • DHSC updates its coronavirus (COVID-19) advice for pregnant employees
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC updates self-isolation guidance
  • Status and worker categories
  • Application of limitation and vicarious liability in football abuse cases
  • Vicarious liability for, and risk assessing against, employee’s horseplay?
  • Employment tribunal equality claims
This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) updated guidance from HMRC on the reintroduction of the Coronavirus Statutory Sick Pay Rebate Scheme, (2) updated advice from the Department of Health and Social Care for pregnant employees during the pandemic, (3) a reduction to the self-isolation period for individuals with coronavirus, (4) an analysis of limitation and vicarious liability in a football abuse case by Ian Carroll, partner and head of Abuse Law at Keoghs LLP, (5) an analysis by Patrick Limb QC of Ropewalk Chambers of a Court of Appeal judgment on vicarious liability for so-called horseplay in the workplace, (6) a Court of Appeal judgment on the limitation period in an age discrimination claim based on a de-equitisation agreement, (7) another temporary relaxation of the EU Drivers’ Hours Regulation, (8) the team at Paul Hastings LLP consider some of the key provisions of the Whistleblower Directive and provide an update on transposition across the EU, (9) a High Court judgment on defamation claims arising from disciplinary procedures, (10) an analysis of the government response to a written question on employment tribunal waiting times, (11) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (12) guidance from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport on applying for certification to complete digital identity right to work checks, (13) updated guidance from the Home Office on employer right to work checks, (14) dates for your diary, (15) updates to our case, consultation, and legislation trackers, and (16) new Q&As. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

