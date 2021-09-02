LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Employment weekly highlights—2 September 2021

Published on: 02 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Employment weekly highlights—2 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Home Office extends coronavirus (COVID-19) right to work checks concession​
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—BEIS publishes update on exemption for senior executives travelling to England
  • DWP issued updated Kickstart Scheme terms and conditions
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DfT and Welsh Government update travel lists
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 9) Regulations 2021
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 10) Regulations 2021
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel) (Scotland) Amendment (No 16) Regulations 2021
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) the Home Office updating its guidance on adjusted coronavirus right to work checks, (2) an update to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) exemption from coronavirus quarantine for senior executives travelling from amber list countries for activities of significant economic benefit, (3) an update to the Kickstart Scheme terms and conditions, (4) various coronavirus health protection amendment regulations relating to international travel, (5) UK Visas and Immigration announcing new changes to guidance on right to work checks, (6) the Home Office publishing its plans to reform the immigration sponsorship system, (7) a call from The Pensions Regulator for employers not to neglect workplace pension duties while adjusting to the impact of coronavirus, (8) an analysis of the High Court’s refusal to judicially review an HMRC decision not to give a taxpayer an assurance relating to disguised remuneration and the rescinded repayment of loans to an Employee Benefit Trust, (9) BEIS becoming a Beacon member of the Employers’ Initiative on Domestic Abuse, (10) a report by the British Medical Association finding that significant steps are needed to achieve sex equality in medicine, (11) the Office for National Statistics reporting on the impact of working from home on older workers, (12) an analysis of the Court of Appeal’s refusal of permission to challenge the reverse evidential and legal burdens of proof to establish the ‘reasonably practicable’ defence pursuant to section 40 of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974, (13) the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport announcing new global data plans, (14) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts and Tribunal Service, (15) dates for your diary, and (16) updates to our case, consultation and coronavirus legislation trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

