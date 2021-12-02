Employment weekly highlights—2 December 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) new measures announced by the Prime Minister in order to combat the Omicron variant of coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) the addition of six African countries to the international travel red list, (3) various coronavirus-related travel and restriction regulations, (4) an increase to the rates of Statutory Maternity Pay, Statutory Adoption Pay, Maternity Allowance, Statutory Sick Pay and other related statutory rates from April 2022, (5) the decision of the European Parliament to start negotiations on the draft minimum wage directive with the EU Council, (6) the government’s call for evidence on the use of umbrella companies in the labour market, (7) a report from the Baring Foundation on tackling racism with legal action, (8) details of the partnership between the Financial Services Skills Commission and the Financial Services Culture Board to produce comparative inclusivity data, (9) new guidance from Courts and Tribunals Judiciary on e-bundles, (10) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts & Tribunals Service, (11) a new Skilled Worker eligibility tool from the Home Office, (12) our new Precedent: Claimant’s disability impact statement, (13) dates for your diary, (14) updates to our case, consultation, legislation and coronavirus legislation trackers, and (15) a new Q&A. or to read the full analysis.