- Employment weekly highlights—2 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—PM outlines new measures to combat Omicron variant
- DHSC, UKHSA and DfT announce addition of six African countries to red list
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Wearing of Face Coverings) (England) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Self-Isolation) (England) (Amendment) (No 4) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 19) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 20) Regulations 202
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 21) Regulations 2021
More...
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Public Health Information to Travellers) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 3) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 12) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 13) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 14) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 15) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel and Operator Liability) (Scotland) Amendment (No 8) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel and Operator Liability) (Scotland) Amendment (No 10) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (2021 Consolidation) (Amendment No 9) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (2021 Consolidation) (Amendment No 10) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Information to Passengers) (Amendment No 10) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Maternity, parents and carers
- Rates of SMP, SSP, Maternity Allowance etc to be increased in April 2022
- Pay
- European Parliament to start minimum wage negotiations with Council of the EU
- Tax
- Umbrella company market: call for evidence on interaction with tax and employment rights
- Discrimination
- Baring Foundation publishes report on tackling racism with legal action
- Diversity and gender pay gap
- FSCB partners with the FSSC to measure employee experiences of inclusion
- Practice, procedure and settlement
- Courts and Tribunals Judiciary publishes guidance on e-bundles
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for w/c 29 November 2021
- Immigration
- Home Office launches new Skilled Worker eligibility tool
- LexTalk®Employment: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) new measures announced by the Prime Minister in order to combat the Omicron variant of coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) the addition of six African countries to the international travel red list, (3) various coronavirus-related travel and restriction regulations, (4) an increase to the rates of Statutory Maternity Pay, Statutory Adoption Pay, Maternity Allowance, Statutory Sick Pay and other related statutory rates from April 2022, (5) the decision of the European Parliament to start negotiations on the draft minimum wage directive with the EU Council, (6) the government’s call for evidence on the use of umbrella companies in the labour market, (7) a report from the Baring Foundation on tackling racism with legal action, (8) details of the partnership between the Financial Services Skills Commission and the Financial Services Culture Board to produce comparative inclusivity data, (9) new guidance from Courts and Tribunals Judiciary on e-bundles, (10) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts & Tribunals Service, (11) a new Skilled Worker eligibility tool from the Home Office, (12) our new Precedent: Claimant’s disability impact statement, (13) dates for your diary, (14) updates to our case, consultation, legislation and coronavirus legislation trackers, and (15) a new Q&A.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.