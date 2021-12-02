LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Employment / Q&As, weekly highlights, forthcoming developments / Weekly highlights

Employment weekly highlights—2 December 2021

Published on: 02 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—PM outlines new measures to combat Omicron variant
  • DHSC, UKHSA and DfT announce addition of six African countries to red list
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus, Wearing of Face Coverings) (England) Regulations 2021
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Self-Isolation) (England) (Amendment) (No 4) Regulations 2021
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 19) Regulations 2021
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 20) Regulations 202
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 21) Regulations 2021
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) new measures announced by the Prime Minister in order to combat the Omicron variant of coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) the addition of six African countries to the international travel red list, (3) various coronavirus-related travel and restriction regulations, (4) an increase to the rates of Statutory Maternity Pay, Statutory Adoption Pay, Maternity Allowance, Statutory Sick Pay and other related statutory rates from April 2022, (5) the decision of the European Parliament to start negotiations on the draft minimum wage directive with the EU Council, (6) the government’s call for evidence on the use of umbrella companies in the labour market, (7) a report from the Baring Foundation on tackling racism with legal action, (8) details of the partnership between the Financial Services Skills Commission and the Financial Services Culture Board to produce comparative inclusivity data, (9) new guidance from Courts and Tribunals Judiciary on e-bundles, (10) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts & Tribunals Service, (11) a new Skilled Worker eligibility tool from the Home Office, (12) our new Precedent: Claimant’s disability impact statement, (13) dates for your diary, (14) updates to our case, consultation, legislation and coronavirus legislation trackers, and (15) a new Q&A. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

