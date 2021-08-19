Employment weekly highlights—19 August 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) HMRC guidance on reporting of coronavirus (COVID-19) grants and support payments on tax returns, (2) an Acas report on employer policy regarding vaccinations in the workplace, (3) a Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) report evaluating a workplace daily contact testing scheme, (4) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (5) new plans from HMCTS and the MoJ on ventilation within its premises, (6) updated guidance on HGV and public service vehicle operators in light of the coronavirus pandemic, (7) coronavirus health protection amendment regulations relating to Northern Ireland, (8) an update to the Education and Skills Funding Agency’s apprenticeships standards funding bands spreadsheet, (9) a consultation from the ​Equality and Human Rights Commission seeking views on its ‘strategic plan’ for 2022–2025, (10) a response from the Trades Union Congress to the ONS figures on BME unemployment rates and zero-hour contracts, (11) an update to the Maternity Allowance claim form, (12) a report from the European Banking Authority on high earners in 2019, (13) a list from HMRC of excuses given by employers for not paying the national minimum wage, (14) HMRC’s latest employer bulletin, (15) proposals from think tank Autonomy for a new right to disconnect which would draw a line between work time and non-work time, (16) an analysis of the Whistleblowing Directive and its potential effects from David Whincup of Squire Patton Boggs, (17) two consultations launched by the ICO on data protection and employment practices, seeking views on its draft international data transfer agreement (IDTA) and guidance, (18) EAT decisions on the application of the ‘manifestly inappropriate’ test to final warnings in capability dismissal cases, and on procedural fairness in unfair dismissal claims where an employer does not offer an internal appeal against dismissal, (19) a new Practice Note setting out a database of examples of the basic award, the compensatory award, the reinstatement award and the re-engagement award, to give practitioners an idea of the type of factors and circumstances that result in tribunals making particular awards in employment unfair dismissal cases, (20) dates for your diary, and (21) updates to our legislation, coronavirus legislation and consultation trackers. or to read the full analysis.