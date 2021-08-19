menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Q&As, weekly highlights, forthcoming developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Employment weekly highlights—19 August 2021

Published on: 19 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Employment weekly highlights—19 August 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Reporting coronavirus (COVID-19) grants and support payments
  • Acas publishes findings of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine study in the workplace
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC publishes report on workplace contact testing pilot
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 16 August 2021
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS maintains good ventilation in courts and tribunals
  • Traffic Commissioners update coronavirus (COVID-19) advice for HGV operators
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021 (Amendment No 14) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) HMRC guidance on reporting of coronavirus (COVID-19) grants and support payments on tax returns, (2) an Acas report on employer policy regarding vaccinations in the workplace, (3) a Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) report evaluating a workplace daily contact testing scheme, (4) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (5) new plans from HMCTS and the MoJ on ventilation within its premises, (6) updated guidance on HGV and public service vehicle operators in light of the coronavirus pandemic, (7) coronavirus health protection amendment regulations relating to Northern Ireland, (8) an update to the Education and Skills Funding Agency’s apprenticeships standards funding bands spreadsheet, (9) a consultation from the ​Equality and Human Rights Commission seeking views on its ‘strategic plan’ for 2022–2025, (10) a response from the Trades Union Congress to the ONS figures on BME unemployment rates and zero-hour contracts, (11) an update to the Maternity Allowance claim form, (12) a report from the European Banking Authority on high earners in 2019, (13) a list from HMRC of excuses given by employers for not paying the national minimum wage, (14) HMRC’s latest employer bulletin, (15) proposals from think tank Autonomy for a new right to disconnect which would draw a line between work time and non-work time, (16) an analysis of the Whistleblowing Directive and its potential effects from David Whincup of Squire Patton Boggs, (17) two consultations launched by the ICO on data protection and employment practices, seeking views on its draft international data transfer agreement (IDTA) and guidance, (18) EAT decisions on the application of the ‘manifestly inappropriate’ test to final warnings in capability dismissal cases, and on procedural fairness in unfair dismissal claims where an employer does not offer an internal appeal against dismissal, (19) a new Practice Note setting out a database of examples of the basic award, the compensatory award, the reinstatement award and the re-engagement award, to give practitioners an idea of the type of factors and circumstances that result in tribunals making particular awards in employment unfair dismissal cases, (20) dates for your diary, and (21) updates to our legislation, coronavirus legislation and consultation trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More