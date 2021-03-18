Employment weekly highlights—18 March 2021

|Date
|Event
|Subjects covered
|19 March 2021
|Supreme Court Judgment
|Royal Mencap Society v Tomlinson-Blake (joined with Shannon v Rampersad t/a Clifton House Residential Home in Court of Appeal) (whether the tribunal was correct to find a care worker who provided care for two vulnerable adults with local authority assessed care plans specifying 24-hour support, was working for the entirety of her sleep-in shifts)
|19 March 2021
|Legislation comes into force
|Restriction of Public Sector Exit Payments (Revocation) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/197, see LNB News 26/02/2021 1
|30 March 2021
|Legislation comes into force
|Equality Act 2010 (Authorities subject to a duty regarding Socio-economic Inequalities) (Wales) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/295, see LNB News 17/03/2021 42
|31 March 2021
|Legislation comes into force
|Equality Act 2010 (Commencement No 15) (Wales) Order 2021, SI 2021/298, see LNB News 17/03/2021 34
|31 March 2021
|Legislation comes into force
|Employment Rights Act 1996 (Coronavirus, Calculation of a Week’s Pay) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/177, see LNB News 24/02/2021 25
|31 March 2021
|Legislation comes into force
|Employment Rights (Northern Ireland) Order 1996 (Coronavirus, Calculation of a Week’s Pay) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021, SR 2021/53, see LNB News 15/03/2021 67
|1 April 2021
|Legislation comes into force
|National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Regulations 2021, see: LNB News 25/11/2020 101 and LNB News 09/02/2021 34
|1 April 2021 (and various dates thereafter)
|Legislation comes into force
|Social Security Benefits Up-rating Order 2021, SI 2021/162, see LNB News 16/03/2021 30
|1 April 2021
|Legislation comes into force
|Public Sector Apprenticeship Targets (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/278, see LNB News 12/03/2021 34
|6 April 2021
|Legislation comes into force
|Employment Rights (Increase of Limits) Order 2021, SI 2021/208. For more information, see: Tribunal compensation limits: increased figures applying from 6 April 2021
|6 April 2021
|Legislation comes into force
|The Income Tax (Pay As You Earn) (Amendment No 3) Regulations 2020, SI 2020/1150, see LNB News 28/10/2020 9
|6 April 2021
|Legislation comes into force
|Social Security (Contributions) (Rates, Limits and Thresholds Amendments and National Insurance Funds Payments) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/157, see: LNB News 16/02/2021 22
|6 April 2021
|Legislation comes into force
|Income Tax (Pay As You Earn) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/218, see LNB News 09/03/2021 3
|6 April 2021
|Legislation comes into force
|Social Security (Contributions) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/219, see LNB News 09/03/2021 16