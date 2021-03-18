Sign-in Help
Employment weekly highlights—18 March 2021

Employment weekly highlights—18 March 2021
Published on: 18 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Acas updates coronavirus (COVID-19) advice on workplace testing and vaccination
  • Cabinet Office opens review into coronavirus (COVID-19) certification
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 5) Regulations 2021
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Wales) Regulations 2021
  • Employment Rights (Northern Ireland) Order 1996 (Coronavirus, Calculation of a Week’s Pay) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
  • Pay
  • Work Rights in the Nursery: Au pairs entitled to the NMW (but in respect of which hours?)
    



This edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) updates to the Acas guidance on workplace testing and vaccination, (2) a Cabinet Office review into coronavirus status certification, (3) some amendment regulations relating to coronavirus and international travel and restrictions in Wales, (4) amendment regulations relating to coronavirus and the calculation of a week’s pay in Northern Ireland, (5) a look at an employment tribunal decision on the national minimum wage and au pairs by David Reade QC and Georgina Leadbetter of Littleton Chambers, (6) the annual Order up-rating certain benefits in England, Scotland and Wales, (7) amendment regulations in relation to the coronavirus and the funding of statutory sick pay, (8) a report by HM Treasury assessing the progress of the Women in Finance Charter, (9) a survey by the Parker Review of the improvement in ethnic diversity of FTSE 100 boards, (10) a report by the Investment Association setting out steps to improve ethnic diversity and inclusion in investment management, (11) new legislation introducing the public sector duty regarding socio-economic inequalities in Wales, (12) analysis by Gordon Menzies of 6 Pump Court of a High Court judgment on staying proceedings on a health and safety prohibition notice pending the outcome of related criminal proceedings, (13) a new version of the principles for compensating pension loss in employment tribunals, (14) analysis of an employment tribunal decision on a dismissal for a failure to use a face mask, (15) an EAT judgment on how re-engagement works when there has been a TUPE transfer dismissal, (16) the employment tribunal quarterly statistics for the period from October to December 2020, (17) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts & Tribunals Service, (18) updated guidance on the new Skilled Worker route for immigration, (19) further guidance on the grace period given to employers on right to work checks, (20) an amendment regulation extending the deadline for the apprenticeship target given to specified public sector bodies, (21) the launch by the Home Office of an online modern slavery statement registry, (22) a new Precedent policy document for vaccinations for staff, (23) dates for your diary, (24) updates to our case, legislation, consultation, and coronavirus (COVID-19) employment legislation trackers, and (25) a new Q&A. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Acas updates coronavirus (COVID-19) advice on workplace testing and vaccination

On 16 March 2021 Acas updated its advice on workplace testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) and its advice on getting the coronavirus vaccine for work. There are a number of changes tending away from employers being able to require testing or vaccination, including the addition of statements that there is no law that says staff must be tested for coronavirus, or that people must have the vaccine, even if an employer would prefer someone to have it, and that it is a good idea to seek legal advice.

See News Analysis: Acas updates coronavirus (COVID-19) advice on workplace testing and vaccination.

Cabinet Office opens review into coronavirus (COVID-19) certification

The Cabinet Office has announced that it is seeking views from experts, organisations and affected individuals on what role the coronavirus (COVID-19) status certification could play in reopening the country. The coronavirus status certification would involve the use of testing or vaccination data to confirm that people have a lower risk of transmitting the virus to others. The review, led by Michael Gove, will take ethics, equalities, privacy, legal and practical factors into consideration, in addition to the limits that should be placed on its usage. The government plans to complete its review prior to Step Four of its lockdown easing plan, currently projected to be 21 June 2021.

See: LNB News 16/03/2021 40.

Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 5) Regulations 2021

SI 2021/307: Under these regulations, the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) Regulations 2020, SI 2020/1609, are amended including to extend their expiry date to 28 May 2021 and revoke restrictions on pupils and students attending schools and further education colleges.

See: LNB News 16/03/2021 7.

Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Wales) Regulations 2021

SI 2021/305: Under these regulations, the Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) Regulations 2020, SI 2020/574 were amended, with effect from 13 March 2021, including to make provision for a reasonable excuse defence in relation to offences under those Regulations for failure to provide passenger information and providing false or misleading information in relation to the requirements to provide, or notify changes to, passenger information in Wales.

See: LNB News 16/03/2021 55.

Employment Rights (Northern Ireland) Order 1996 (Coronavirus, Calculation of a Week’s Pay) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021

SR 2021/53: Under these regulations, with effect from 31 March 2021, provisions are made to amend regulations 2 and 3 of the Employment Rights (Northern Ireland) Order 1996 (Coronavirus, Calculation of a Week’s Pay) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2020, SR 2020/178, to ensure that various statutory entitlements based on a week’s pay and connected with termination of employment, are not reduced as a result of an employee being furloughed under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) in Northern Ireland.

See: LNB News 15/03/2021 67.

Pay

Work Rights in the Nursery: Au pairs entitled to the NMW (but in respect of which hours?)

David Reade QC and Georgina Leadbetter of Littleton Chambers examine the employment tribunal decision in Puthenveettil v Alexander and George to disapply the national minimum wage ‘family worker’ exemption in relation to au pairs.

See News Analysis: Work Rights in the Nursery: Au pairs entitled to the NMW (but in respect of which hours?).

Social Security Benefits Up-rating Order 2021

SI 2021/162: Provisions are made to fulfil the statutory duty on the Secretary of State to review the rates of social security benefits and provide for the up-rating of certain benefits in England, Scotland and Wales. It increases the rates of statutory maternity pay (SMP), statutory paternity pay (SPP), statutory adoption pay (SAP), statutory shared parental pay (SSPP), statutory parental bereavement pay (SPBP), maternity allowance and statutory sick pay (SSP). This Order comes into force partly on 1 April 2021, 4 April 2021, 5 April 2021, 6 April 2021, 12 April 2021, 15 April 2021, and fully on 10 May 2021.

See: LNB News 16/03/2021 30.

Statutory Sick Pay (Coronavirus) (Funding of Employers’ Liabilities) (Amendment) Regulations and the Statutory Sick Pay (Coronavirus) (Funding of Employers’ Liabilities) (Northern Ireland) (Amendment) Regulations 2021

SI 2021/281: Under these regulations, with effect from 6 April 2021, provisions are made to amend the Statutory Sick Pay (Coronavirus) (Funding of Employers’ Liabilities) Regulations 2020 and the Statutory Sick Pay (Coronavirus) (Funding of Employers’ Liabilities) (Northern Ireland) Regulations 2020 to ensure employers can continue to access support with the costs of paying eligible Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) to their employees. Specifically, it enables an employer to claim for the increased rate of SSP which will be applicable from 6 April 2021.

See: LNB News 12/03/2021 5.

Equality

Women in Finance Charter review reports progress made in gender inclusion

HM Treasury has published a report assessing the progress of the Women in Finance Charter, and reviewing the benefits and challenges experienced by Charter signatories. The report, New Financial: Women in Finance Annual Review (March 2021), finds that signatories are making progress against their commitments, with more than 70% meeting or on track to meet their targets for female representation in senior management. At a launch for the review, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) CEO Nikhil Rathi discussed diversity issues generally and outlined the various ways in which diversity is a regulatory issue.

See: LNB News 17/03/2021 66.

Parker Review reports improvement on ethnic diversity of FTSE 100 boards

Ernst & Young have reported the results of the latest survey of FTSE 100 companies published by the Parker Review Committee. The survey was jointly carried out with the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and has shown that 74 FTSE 100 companies had ethnic minority representation on their company boards as of 2 November 2020. The voluntary data submissions to this survey shows a major change in pace and a positive progression towards achieving 'One by 2021' target, which was a target set for all FTSE 100 boards to have at least one director from an ethnic minority background by December 2021. By March 2021, 4 months after the official survey feedback cut–off date a further seven companies have stated that they appointed ethnic minority directors to their boards, showing that the pace of progress is continuing.

See: LNB News 15/03/2021 78.

IA publishes report on ethnic diversity and inclusion in investment management

The Investment Association (IA) has published a report setting out steps to improve ethnic diversity and inclusion in investment management, amid recognition across the industry that more must be done to address the under-representation of professionals from ethnic minority backgrounds, especially at senior levels, and to cultivate a consistently inclusive culture.

See: LNB News 16/03/2021 122.

Equality Act 2010 (Commencement No 15) (Wales) Order 2021

SI 2021/298: With effect from 31 March 2021, under these regulations, sections 1 and 3 of the Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010) relating to the public sector duty regarding socio-economic inequalities, so far as are relevant are brought into effect in Wales.

See: LNB News 17/03/2021 34.

Equality Act 2010 (Authorities subject to a duty regarding Socio-economic Inequalities) (Wales) Regulations 2021

SI 2021/295: With effect from 30 March 2021, under these regulations, the number of devolved Welsh public authorities that are subject to a public sector duty regarding socio-economic inequalities under EqA 2010, s 1(1) is increased.

See: LNB News 17/03/2021 42.

Health and safety

Should an appeal against a health and safety prohibition notice be stayed pending the outcome of related criminal proceedings?

Shiva Ltd v Boyd (one of Her Majesty’s Inspectors of Health and Safety) [2021] EWHC 371 (Admin) involved an appeal against a decision refusing a stay of appeal proceedings relating to the issue of two health and safety prohibition notices pending the commencement of related criminal proceedings. In rejecting the appellant’s application for such a stay, the employment judge had directed himself in accordance with the factors outlined in Akcine Bendrove Bankas Snoras v Antonov and concluded that the critical question was whether the applicant had shown a real risk of substantial prejudice which might lead to injustice. The application was rejected on the basis no such prejudice had been shown, an approach which was upheld by the High Court who dismissed the appellant’s appeal. Written by Gordon Menzies, barrister, at 6 Pump Court.

See News Analysis: Should an appeal against a health and safety prohibition notice be stayed pending the outcome of related criminal proceedings? (Shiva Ltd v Boyd (One of her Majesty’s Inspectors of Health and Safety)).

Wrongful dismissal

Third revision to principles for compensating pension loss in employment tribunals

The Presidents of the Employment Tribunals for England and Wales and for Scotland have issued their third addendum to their original Presidential Guidance on the principles for compensating pension loss in employment tribunals alongside a third revision to the fourth edition of the guidance for tribunals and parties on calculating pension loss (the Principles). The working group of employment judges that is responsible for the revised Principles has also produced a basic guide to compensation for pension loss.

See News Analysis: Third revision to principles for compensating pension loss in employment tribunals.

Unfair dismissal

Tribunal finds dismissal for failure to wear mask was not unfair

In Kubilius v Kent Foods (Case Number: 3201960/2020), an unfair dismissal claim, which provides an example relating to PPE use during the pandemic, an employment tribunal found that the dismissal of a lorry driver, for failure to comply with a customer’s request to wear a face mask, was within the range of reasonable responses open to the employer, and thus not unfair.

See News Analysis: Tribunal finds dismissal for failure to wear mask was not unfair (Kubilius v Kent Foods).

Unfair dismissal: how re-engagement works after a TUPE transfer

In Greater Glasgow Health Board v Neilson (UKEATS/0013/20/SH(V)) the EAT held that if the dismissal of an employee is automatically unfair by virtue of regulation 7 of TUPE 2006 (because the transfer of an undertaking is the sole or principal reason for the dismissal), then liability for the remedy of re-engagement will either (1) pass solely to the transferee by virtue of regulation 4(1) (which automatically transfers to the transferee the employment contracts of those assigned to the relevant grouping), or (2) remain solely with the transferor where the conditions in regulation 4(1) are not met (eg if the claimant was not ‘assigned’ to the relevant grouping). In either scenario, the ‘successor employer’ provisions of sections 115, 116 and 235 of the Employment Rights Act 1996 will not be relevant, except perhaps where there is later a transfer of the ownership of the business of the party which originally bore the sole liability for the unfair dismissal.

See News Analysis: Unfair dismissal: how re-engagement works after a TUPE transfer (Greater Glasgow Health Board v Neilson).

Practice, procedure and settlement

Employment tribunal quarterly statistics for the period October to December 2020

Statistics published by the Ministry of Justice show that in the period from October to December 2020: 13,225 single claims were received by employment tribunals which is the highest level of single claims received in a quarter since 2012/13 and the total case load of single claims outstanding at the end of December 2020 increased to 44,479, the highest figure recorded in the period from 2009 (and up by 36% from 32,783 at the end of the same quarter in 2019).

See News Analysis: Employment tribunal quarterly statistics for the period October to December 2020.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 15 March 2021

HM Courts & Tribunals Service (HMCTS) has updated its operational summary on court and tribunal operations during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The summary for the week commencing 15 March 2021 notes the introduction of three new Nightingale courts at sites in Wolverhampton, Liverpool and Croydon, and a pilot to trial the use of home testing kits for court users to be collected on-site at various courts across England.

See: LNB News 15/03/2021 47.

Immigration

New guidance on Skilled Worker recruitment issued by UK Government

The UK Government updated the Sponsor Guidance for Workers and Temporary Workers, to provide clarity on record keeping duties of recruitment activity. Appendix D to the Sponsor Guidance for Workers and Temporary Workers has been amended from 16 March 2021, in particular to add a new section covering the documents that must be retained in relation to recruitment where there has been no formal resident labour market test. This will apply in various categories, including the Skilled Worker route which replaced Tier 2 (General) from 1 December 2020.

See: LNB News 17/03/2021 36.

More guidance issued on right to work checks in the grace period

The Home Office has amended its 'An employer's guide to right to work checks' guidance from 17 March 2021 to provide further guidance for employers in relation to right to work checks taken during the six-month grace period following the IP completion date, during which EEA and Swiss citizens (hereafter EEA citizens) eligible under the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS) on the basis of UK previous residence are able to apply under the Scheme. During this period EEA citizens are able to show just their passport or national ID card in order for the employer to obtain a statutory excuse against a civil penalty for illegal working (although they can also provide the employer with their EUSS sharecode, if they wish to do so).

See: LNB News 17/03/2021 35.

Apprenticeships

Public Sector Apprenticeship Targets (Amendment) Regulations 2021

SI 2021/278: With effect from 1 April 2021, under these regulations, the public sector apprenticeship target for specified public sector bodies of 2.3% of their headcount is extended by one year until 31 March 2022 in England.

See: LNB News 12/03/2021 34.

Modern slavery

Home Office launches modern slavery statement registry

The Home Office has launched an online modern slavery statement registry which will provide a platform for organisations to share the positive steps they have taken to tackle and prevent modern slavery, consolidates modern slavery statements in one database and will allow users to search for actions taken by organisations to address modern slavery risks. The registry represents a move to improve reporting under section 54 of the Modern Slavery Act 2015 following the Transparency in Supply Chains Consultation, and publication of the world’s first Government Modern Slavery Statement in March 2020. The government has stated its intention to make submissions to the registry mandatory as soon as parliamentary time allows for legislative changes. Provisionally, the government strongly encourages organisations to submit their most recently published modern slavery statement to the registry.

See: LNB News 12/03/2021 78.

New and updated content

New Precedent

The Lexis®PSL Employment team is pleased to announce the publication of a new Precedent: Policy—Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination. This Precedent is a workplace policy setting out the employer’s policy in relation to coronavirus vaccination for staff. It sets out that vaccination is voluntary, and encouraged, rather than required or mandatory, and takes account of advice from Acas and the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO). It seeks to support and encourage staff to get the vaccine by providing information about the coronavirus vaccines, and covers the right to time off to attend vaccination appointments (paid or unpaid), payment during time off for sickness due to vaccine side effects, discounting vaccine-related absence in absence records or towards HR trigger points and data protection.

Daily and weekly news alerts

Dates for your diary

DateEventSubjects covered
19 March 2021Supreme Court JudgmentRoyal Mencap Society v Tomlinson-Blake (joined with Shannon v Rampersad t/a Clifton House Residential Home in Court of Appeal) (whether the tribunal was correct to find a care worker who provided care for two vulnerable adults with local authority assessed care plans specifying 24-hour support, was working for the entirety of her sleep-in shifts)
19 March 2021Legislation comes into forceRestriction of Public Sector Exit Payments (Revocation) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/197, see LNB News 26/02/2021 1
30 March 2021Legislation comes into forceEquality Act 2010 (Authorities subject to a duty regarding Socio-economic Inequalities) (Wales) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/295, see LNB News 17/03/2021 42
31 March 2021Legislation comes into forceEquality Act 2010 (Commencement No 15) (Wales) Order 2021, SI 2021/298, see LNB News 17/03/2021 34
31 March 2021Legislation comes into forceEmployment Rights Act 1996 (Coronavirus, Calculation of a Week’s Pay) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/177, see LNB News 24/02/2021 25
31 March 2021Legislation comes into forceEmployment Rights (Northern Ireland) Order 1996 (Coronavirus, Calculation of a Week’s Pay) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021, SR 2021/53, see LNB News 15/03/2021 67
1 April 2021Legislation comes into forceNational Minimum Wage (Amendment) Regulations 2021, see: LNB News 25/11/2020 101 and LNB News 09/02/2021 34
1 April 2021 (and various dates thereafter)Legislation comes into forceSocial Security Benefits Up-rating Order 2021, SI 2021/162, see LNB News 16/03/2021 30
1 April 2021Legislation comes into forcePublic Sector Apprenticeship Targets (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/278, see LNB News 12/03/2021 34
6 April 2021Legislation comes into forceEmployment Rights (Increase of Limits) Order 2021, SI 2021/208. For more information, see: Tribunal compensation limits: increased figures applying from 6 April 2021
6 April 2021Legislation comes into forceThe Income Tax (Pay As You Earn) (Amendment No 3) Regulations 2020, SI 2020/1150, see LNB News 28/10/2020 9
6 April 2021Legislation comes into forceSocial Security (Contributions) (Rates, Limits and Thresholds Amendments and National Insurance Funds Payments) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/157, see: LNB News 16/02/2021 22
6 April 2021Legislation comes into forceIncome Tax (Pay As You Earn) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/218, see LNB News 09/03/2021 3
6 April 2021Legislation comes into forceSocial Security (Contributions) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/219, see LNB News 09/03/2021 16

Trackers

Our Case tracker—Employment has been updated to include developments in relation to:

Anwar v Advocate General (representing the SoS for BEIS)

Efobi v Royal Mail Group Ltd

Our Legislation tracker—Employment has been updated to include developments in relation to:

Public Sector Apprenticeship Targets (Amendment) Regulations 2021

Equality Act 2010 (Commencement No 15) (Wales) Order 2021

Equality Act 2010 (Authorities subject to a duty regarding Socio-economic Inequalities) (Wales) Regulations 2021

Social Security Benefits Up-rating Order 2021

Our Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Legislation tracker for employment has been updated to include developments in relation to:

Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 5) Regulations 2021

Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Wales) Regulations 2021

Employment Rights (Northern Ireland) Order 1996 (Coronavirus, Calculation of a Week’s Pay) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021

Statutory Sick Pay (Coronavirus) (Funding of Employers’ Liabilities) (Amendment) Regulations and the Statutory Sick Pay (Coronavirus) (Funding of Employers’ Liabilities) (Northern Ireland) (Amendment) Regulations 2021

Our Consultation tracker—Employment has been updated to include developments in relation to:

Consultation on the Civil Service Compensation Scheme 2020/21

COVID-Status Certification Review—Call for evidence

New Q&A

Where an employee with a service occupancy is asked to leave her accommodation within 24 hours to allow repairs to take place, with the effect of exacerbating her mental health issues, could this amount to discrimination under sections 21 and/or 26 of the Equality Act 2010, or housing discrimination? Does the Employment Tribunal or County Court have jurisdiction? This Q&A considers whether asking an employee with a service occupancy to leave her accommodation within 24 hours to allow repairs to take place, which has the effect of exacerbating her mental health issues, could amount to discrimination under EqA 2010, ss 21 and/or 26, or housing discrimination and, if so, whether the employment tribunal or County Court has jurisdiction.

