Employment weekly highlights—18 March 2021

Article summary

This edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) updates to the Acas guidance on workplace testing and vaccination, (2) a Cabinet Office review into coronavirus status certification, (3) some amendment regulations relating to coronavirus and international travel and restrictions in Wales, (4) amendment regulations relating to coronavirus and the calculation of a week’s pay in Northern Ireland, (5) a look at an employment tribunal decision on the national minimum wage and au pairs by David Reade QC and Georgina Leadbetter of Littleton Chambers, (6) the annual Order up-rating certain benefits in England, Scotland and Wales, (7) amendment regulations in relation to the coronavirus and the funding of statutory sick pay, (8) a report by HM Treasury assessing the progress of the Women in Finance Charter, (9) a survey by the Parker Review of the improvement in ethnic diversity of FTSE 100 boards, (10) a report by the Investment Association setting out steps to improve ethnic diversity and inclusion in investment management, (11) new legislation introducing the public sector duty regarding socio-economic inequalities in Wales, (12) analysis by Gordon Menzies of 6 Pump Court of a High Court judgment on staying proceedings on a health and safety prohibition notice pending the outcome of related criminal proceedings, (13) a new version of the principles for compensating pension loss in employment tribunals, (14) analysis of an employment tribunal decision on a dismissal for a failure to use a face mask, (15) an EAT judgment on how re-engagement works when there has been a TUPE transfer dismissal, (16) the employment tribunal quarterly statistics for the period from October to December 2020, (17) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts & Tribunals Service, (18) updated guidance on the new Skilled Worker route for immigration, (19) further guidance on the grace period given to employers on right to work checks, (20) an amendment regulation extending the deadline for the apprenticeship target given to specified public sector bodies, (21) the launch by the Home Office of an online modern slavery statement registry, (22) a new Precedent policy document for vaccinations for staff, (23) dates for your diary, (24) updates to our case, legislation, consultation, and coronavirus (COVID-19) employment legislation trackers, and (25) a new Q&A. or to read the full analysis.