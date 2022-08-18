Employment weekly highlights—18 August 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) analysis of the speech of the Attorney General, Suella Braverman QC MP, on the single-sex provisions of the Equality Act 2010, (2) an updated apprenticeship agreement template from the Education and Skills Funding Agency, (3) a report from the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development on the state of zero-hours contracts, (4) a Court of Appeal judgment on whether costs deducted from a settlement agreement were taxable as earnings, (5) analysis by Rebecca Murray of Devereux Chambers of an Upper Tribunal judgment that payments to employees for changes to pension scheme benefits were not ‘from’ employment for tax purposes, (6) a supplementary consultation document published by the Cabinet Office regarding the Civil Service Compensation Scheme, (7) a new applied research programme from the Financial Services Culture Board regarding diversity and inclusion, (8) analysis of an EAT judgment on when the time for an appeal begins following a corrected employment tribunal judgment, (9) a High Court judgment on the striking out a defamation claim for being an abuse of process when brought parallel to employment tribunal proceedings, (10) a National Farmers Union survey on workforce shortages and the Seasonal Workers Scheme, (11) a report from the Migration Observatory on how the end of free movement is affecting the UK’s low-wage labour force, (12) guidance from the Home Office for taxi and private hire licensing authorities on how to conduct right to work checks, (13) dates for your diary, (14) updates to our case and consultation trackers and Employment horizon scanner, (15) new Q&As, and (16) the IRLR monthly highlights for September 2022. or to read the full analysis.