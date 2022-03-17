LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Employment weekly highlights—17 March 2022

Published on: 17 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Employment weekly highlights—17 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • DfT announces removal of all coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions
  • Corporate governance
  • PLSA publishes report on workforce disclosures in FTSE 100 2021 annual reports
  • Diversity and gender pay gap
  • Parker Review committee, EY and BEIS publish updated report on ethnic diversity of UK boards
  • Council agrees to strengthen gender equality on corporate board members
  • Union status and obligations
    More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) the removal of all coronavirus (COVID-19) travel restrictions by the Department for Transport, (2) a report from the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association on the quality of workforce disclosures in FTSE 100 2021 annual reports, (3) the 2022 update report from the Parker Review committee on the ethnic diversity of UK boards, (4) the agreement reached by the Council of the EU on the general approach to take on a proposed directive to increase gender equality of non-executive board members of listed companies, (5) new regulations relating to the fees payable to the Certification Officer, their power to impose financial penalties and the levy payable to them, (6) analysis by Joseph Dalby SC, barrister at The 36 Group, of a High Court decision on the reasonability of non-compete covenants in shareholder and service agreements, (7) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts & Tribunals Service, (8) a new Statement of Changes in Immigration Rules introducing the Global Business Mobility, High Potential Individual and Scale-up visa routes, (9) updated guidance from the Home Office on employer right to work checks, (10) dates for your diary, (11) updates to our case, consultation and legislation trackers, and (12) new Q&As. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

