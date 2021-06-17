Employment weekly highlights—17 June 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) an analysis of the government’s decision to delay step 4 of the roadmap out of lockdown, (2) various coronavirus health protection amendment regulations relating to national restrictions and international travel, (3) two separate news analysis pieces considering the recent EAT decision in Forstater that belief that a person’s sex is an immutable biological fact is protected under the EqA 2010, including one from Peter Daly, solicitor for the appellant, (4) a review by Joanne Moseley of Irwin Mitchell of two recent employment tribunal decisions involving workplace issues arising due to the pandemic, (5) a Court of Appeal judgment on the approach to be taken to illegality in employment contracts, (6) an analysis by David Reade QC and Joseph Bryan of Littleton Chambers of a High Court decision on the rectification of a collective bargaining agreement, (7) an EAT judgment concerning the protection from detriment for trade union activities and whether it includes industrial action, (8) an analysis by Sophie White and Saira Choonka of Eversheds Sutherland of the issue of legal privilege in the context of internal investigations conducted by external parties, (9) the publication of quarterly statistics from the Employment Tribunals, (10) the announcement that from April 2022 the National Archives will house all important judgments from courts and tribunals, (11) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (12) an extension to the deadline for the Migration Advisory Committee’s consultation on the Intra-Company Transfer immigration route, (13) an analysis by James Perrott of Mayer Brown of the revised Code of Practice from the Home Office on Preventing Illegal Working, (14) new legislation on immigration right to work checks to be carried out by employers, (15) an Upper Tribunal tax case on the degree of control required to form a contract of employment for the purposes of IR35, (16) the announcement of a partnership between the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association with the Railpen and the High Pay Centre, (17) an opportunity to participate in our customer survey on UK/EU divergence, (18) five new Precedents and a new Checklist on hybrid working, (19) a new Practice Note creating easier access to the Harvey on Industrial Relations and Employment Law Quantum awards and recommendations database, (20) a new Precedent letter of instruction to a single joint expert for employment tribunal proceedings, (21) dates for your diary, (22) updates to our case, consultation, legislation and coronavirus employment legislation trackers, and (23) new Q&As. or to read the full analysis.