Employment weekly highlights—17 February 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) new coronavirus (COVID-19) travel rules from the Department for Transport, (2) various travel related coronavirus regulations, (3) an analysis by the team at Morgan Lewis of the High Court’s decision to grant an injunction to prevent Tesco from deploying a ‘fire and rehire’ practice to phase out an employee benefit, (4) an analysis of the postscript and appendix added to the Court of Appeal’s recent holiday pay judgment in Smith v Pimlico Plumbers, (5) an analysis of the EAT decision that a claim for quantum meruit cannot be brought as a wages deductions claim, (6) the latest Employer Bulletin from HMRC providing the latest information on payroll-related topics, (7) a consultation on proposed new rules from the Financial Conduct Authority on pensions dashboards, (8) a report published by the House of Commons Women and Equalities Committee calling on the government to require large companies to publish their ethnicity pay gap data, (9) new advice from Acas on bereavement in the workplace, (10) an analysis by the team at Bird & Bird of how employers can support employees in light of the mental health crisis, (11) a consultation from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy on the exception for employment agencies with regard to charging finding fees, (12) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts & Tribunals Service, (13) a consultation from the Home Office on amending its code of practice for employers to avoid discrimination while preventing illegal working, (14) updated Worker and Temporary Worker Sponsor Guidance documents from the Home Office, (15) dates for your diary, (16) updates to our case, consultation and coronavirus legislation trackers, and (17) the IRLR Highlights for March 2022. or to read the full analysis.