- Employment weekly highlights—17 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DfT announces new coronavirus (COVID-19) travel rules
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) Regulations 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel and Operator Liability) (Scotland) Amendment (No 3) Regulations 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Information to Passengers) (Amendment No 2) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Information to Passengers) (Amendment No 3) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2022
- Employment contract
- High Court halts deployment of ‘Fire and Rehire’ intended to change terms of employment
- Pay
- Appendix setting out reformulated wording of WTR 1998 added to Smith v Pimlico Plumbers judgment
- Claim for quantum meruit cannot be brought as wages deductions claim
- Employer Bulletin: February 2022
- Pensions
- FCA publishes CP22/3, Pensions dashboards: proposed rules for pension providers
- Diversity and gender pay gap
- HoC WEC publishes report calling for mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting
- Maternity, parents and carers
- Acas issues new bereavement advice
- Sickness and absence
- What should employers be doing to offer support in the face of UK ‘mental health crisis’?
- Employment agencies and businesses
- BEIS consultation into entertainment, sport and modelling agency fees
- Employment Tribunals
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 14 February 2022
- Immigration
- Home Office announces consultation on code of practice for employers
- Home Office updates Sponsor Guidance documents for HC 1019 and fee changes
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Further information
This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) new coronavirus (COVID-19) travel rules from the Department for Transport, (2) various travel related coronavirus regulations, (3) an analysis by the team at Morgan Lewis of the High Court’s decision to grant an injunction to prevent Tesco from deploying a ‘fire and rehire’ practice to phase out an employee benefit, (4) an analysis of the postscript and appendix added to the Court of Appeal’s recent holiday pay judgment in Smith v Pimlico Plumbers, (5) an analysis of the EAT decision that a claim for quantum meruit cannot be brought as a wages deductions claim, (6) the latest Employer Bulletin from HMRC providing the latest information on payroll-related topics, (7) a consultation on proposed new rules from the Financial Conduct Authority on pensions dashboards, (8) a report published by the House of Commons Women and Equalities Committee calling on the government to require large companies to publish their ethnicity pay gap data, (9) new advice from Acas on bereavement in the workplace, (10) an analysis by the team at Bird & Bird of how employers can support employees in light of the mental health crisis, (11) a consultation from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy on the exception for employment agencies with regard to charging finding fees, (12) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts & Tribunals Service, (13) a consultation from the Home Office on amending its code of practice for employers to avoid discrimination while preventing illegal working, (14) updated Worker and Temporary Worker Sponsor Guidance documents from the Home Office, (15) dates for your diary, (16) updates to our case, consultation and coronavirus legislation trackers, and (17) the IRLR Highlights for March 2022.
