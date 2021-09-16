Employment weekly highlights—16 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) the government’s Autumn and Winter COVID-19 plan, (2) updated guidance from the Health and Safety Executive on ventilation in the workplace, (3) updated advice from Acas regarding coronavirus vaccinations for care home workers, (4) a consultation from the Department of Health and Social Care on mandating vaccines for frontline healthcare staff, (5) regulations ending employers’ ability to access support with the costs of paying eligible Statutory Sick Pay from 30 September 2021, (6) an analysis of the Court of Appeal judgment that a dismissal is not necessarily unfair just because an employee who was made redundant was not given an appeal hearing, (7) a new online service launched by the Department for Education and HM Treasury to boost apprenticeship opportunities, (8) guidance from the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association encouraging employers to talk about workplace pensions, (9) the announcement by The Pensions Regulator that its use of automatic enrolment enforcement powers has returned to its pre-coronavirus level, (10) a report published by the House of Lords Liaison Committee on the provisions of the Equality Act 2010 which are yet to be implemented, (11) a consultation launched by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport on reforms to UK data protection law, (12) a new Statement of Changes in Immigration Rules issued by the Home Office, (13) the coming into force of flexible working conditions for NHS staff, (14) analysis of a High Court judgment on when a civil stress claim brought after an employment tribunal settlement is not an abuse of process, (15) new tribunal procedural amendment regulations relating to preliminary hearings and early conciliation notifications involving multiple businesses, (16) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (17) a letter from the Ministry of Justice to the Justice and Home Affairs Committee on the UK’s accession to the Lugano Convention, (18) dates for your diary, (19) updates to our case, consultation, legislation and coronavirus legislation trackers, and (20) new Q&As. or to read the full analysis.