Legal News

Employment weekly highlights—16 December 2021

Published on: 16 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) the removal of the remaining 11 countries on the UK’s travel red list, (2) an announcement from the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) that the coronavirus alert level has increased from Level 3 to Level 4, (3) new testing requirements for fully vaccinated individuals identified as a contact of someone with coronavirus, (4) an extension to the date for care workers to self-certify an exemption from coronavirus vaccine, (5) a announcement from the Prime Minister of the move to ‘Plan B’ coronavirus measures, (6) various coronavirus regulations in relation to restrictions and international travel, (7) proposals for EU legislation relating to digital platform workers, (8) the publication of the Labour Market Enforcement Strategies for 2020–21 and 2021–22, (9) publication of the names of 208 employers failing to pay 12,000 of the lowest paid staff the minimum wage, (10) a report by the European Banking Authority on the application of its guidelines on the remuneration of sales staff, (11) Leigh Sayliss and Alexandra Mizzi of Howard Kennedy LLP analyse the employment tax implications of the decision in United Trade Action Group & Uber v TfL, (12) HMRC’s bi-monthly Employer Bulletin on payroll related topics, (13) an EAT judgment on the use of avoidance behaviour as evidence of a disability, (14) a consultation from the Ministry of Justice on reform of the Human Rights Act 1998, (15) the report by the Independent Human Rights Act Review Panel on the Act, (16) an EAT judgment on relevant considerations when applying an Acas uplift, (17) new regulations bringing into force several sections of the Trade Union Act 2016, (18) analysis by Lucy Marlow of JMW Solicitors LLP of a Court of Appeal ruling on ownership of copyright in software created in ‘personal time’, (19) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS), (20) new courts and tribunals guidance in relation to the government’s Plan B measures, (21) guidance from HMCTS on lodging appeals via the EAT’s E-Filing system, (22) a new Practice Direction on the use of neutral citations for all EAT judgments from 1 January 2022, (23) the 2021 annual report from the Migration Advisory Committee, (24) a new Practice Note on managing the workplace during the pandemic from 30 November 2021, (25) dates for your diary, (26) updates to our consultation, legislation and coronavirus legislation trackers, and (27) a new Q&A. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

