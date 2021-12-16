- Employment weekly highlights—16 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DHSC announces 11 countries removed from the UK’s red list
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC announces alert level increase from Level 3 to Level 4
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC launches daily rapid testing for coronavirus contacts
- DHSC extends date for care workers to self-certify exemption from coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
- Prime Minister announces 'Plan B' coronavirus (COVID-19) measures
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Wearing of Face Coverings) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Self-Isolation) (England) (Amendment) (No 5) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Entry to Venues and Events) (England) Regulations 2021
- The Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Entry to Venues and Events) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 24) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Public Health Information to Travellers) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No 5) Regulations 2021
- Public Health (Coronavirus) (International Travel and Operator Liability) (Scotland) Amendment (No 13) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (2021 Consolidation) (Amendment No 12) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Status and worker categories
- European Commission announces proposals to improve digital labour platforms
- Pay
- Labour Market Enforcement Strategies for 2020–21 and 2021–22 published
- BEIS publishes names of 208 employers failing to pay minimum wage
- EBA publishes report on the application of its guidelines on the remuneration of sales staff
- Tax
- VAT and employment tax developments for Uber (United Trade Action Group & Uber v TfL)
- Employer Bulletin: December 2021
- Equality
- Disability—taking into account avoidance behaviour for adverse effect (Primaz v Carl Room Restaurants)
- MoJ launches consultation on Human Rights Act reform
- MoJ publishes report of the Independent Human Rights Act Review
- Performance, conduct and discipline
- A suggested four-stage test to apply when considering an Acas uplift ((1) Slade, (2) Hamilton v (1) Biggs, (2) Stewart (3) Aethelbert Ltd)
- Union status and obligations
- Trade Union Act 2016 (Commencement No 4 and Transitional) Regulations 2021
- Employee competition and confidentiality
- Court of Appeal ruling on ownership of copyright in software created in ‘personal time’ (Penhallurick v MD5 Ltd)
- Employment Tribunals
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for the week commencing 13 December 2021
- HMCTS updates coronavirus (COVID-19) courts and tribunals guidance
- Employment Appeal Tribunal
- Guidance confirms EAT’s strong preference for lodging appeals on the E-Filing service
- Neutral citations for EAT judgments from 1 January 2022
- Immigration
- Migration Advisory Committee publishes annual report for 2021
- New and updated content
- Employment Highlights 2021/2022
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) the removal of the remaining 11 countries on the UK’s travel red list, (2) an announcement from the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) that the coronavirus alert level has increased from Level 3 to Level 4, (3) new testing requirements for fully vaccinated individuals identified as a contact of someone with coronavirus, (4) an extension to the date for care workers to self-certify an exemption from coronavirus vaccine, (5) a announcement from the Prime Minister of the move to ‘Plan B’ coronavirus measures, (6) various coronavirus regulations in relation to restrictions and international travel, (7) proposals for EU legislation relating to digital platform workers, (8) the publication of the Labour Market Enforcement Strategies for 2020–21 and 2021–22, (9) publication of the names of 208 employers failing to pay 12,000 of the lowest paid staff the minimum wage, (10) a report by the European Banking Authority on the application of its guidelines on the remuneration of sales staff, (11) Leigh Sayliss and Alexandra Mizzi of Howard Kennedy LLP analyse the employment tax implications of the decision in United Trade Action Group & Uber v TfL, (12) HMRC’s bi-monthly Employer Bulletin on payroll related topics, (13) an EAT judgment on the use of avoidance behaviour as evidence of a disability, (14) a consultation from the Ministry of Justice on reform of the Human Rights Act 1998, (15) the report by the Independent Human Rights Act Review Panel on the Act, (16) an EAT judgment on relevant considerations when applying an Acas uplift, (17) new regulations bringing into force several sections of the Trade Union Act 2016, (18) analysis by Lucy Marlow of JMW Solicitors LLP of a Court of Appeal ruling on ownership of copyright in software created in ‘personal time’, (19) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS), (20) new courts and tribunals guidance in relation to the government’s Plan B measures, (21) guidance from HMCTS on lodging appeals via the EAT’s E-Filing system, (22) a new Practice Direction on the use of neutral citations for all EAT judgments from 1 January 2022, (23) the 2021 annual report from the Migration Advisory Committee, (24) a new Practice Note on managing the workplace during the pandemic from 30 November 2021, (25) dates for your diary, (26) updates to our consultation, legislation and coronavirus legislation trackers, and (27) a new Q&A.
