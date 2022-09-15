Employment weekly highlights—15 September 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) an employer’s guide to the upcoming bank holiday announced in light of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, written by Joanne Moseley at Irwin Mitchell, (2) updates from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy regarding the Queen’s state funeral, (3) the halting of the second reading of the government’s Bill of Rights Bill, (4) the government’s response to the consultation on apprenticeship funding, (5) new regulations on apprenticeships for prisoners, (6) the commencement of certain provisions of the Professional Qualifications Act 2022 imposing duties on regulators to provide information to other regulators, (7) the response from The Pensions Regulator to the House of Commons Work and Pensions Committee consultation on employment status and rights, (8) a call from Uber for legislation on gig economy pensions, (9) the publication of the outcome from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities’ consultation on Local Government Pension Schemes, (10) a briefing paper published by the House of Commons Library on the Worker Protection (Amendment of Equality Act 2010) Bill 2022–23, (11) new guidance from Acas on staff suspensions at work, (12) analysis of the High Court decision blocking a former AstraZeneca executive from joining rival company GlaxoSmithKline, (13) an analysis of the employment tribunal quarterly statistics from April to June 2022, (14) the announcement that employment tribunals will not be sitting on 19 September 2022 in light of the Queen’s funeral and related announcements by HM Courts and Tribunals Service and Scottish Courts and Tribunals, (15) dates for your diary, (16) updates to our legislation and consultation trackers and our employment horizon scanner, and (17) the IRLR monthly highlights for October 2022. or to read the full analysis.