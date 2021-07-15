menu-search
Employment weekly highlights—15 July 2021

Published on: 15 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) the confirmation by the Prime Minister that step 4 of the coronavirus (COVID-19) roadmap will occur on 19 July 2021, (2) updated guidance from the Department of Health and Social Care on protecting those who are extremely clinically vulnerable from coronavirus, (3) the announcement by the Department for Transport that fully vaccinated passengers from amber list countries will no longer need to quarantine from 19 July 2021, (4) an examination by David Whincup of Squire Patton Boggs of the government’s decision to end social distancing measures in England from 19 July 2021, (5) an update from the Information Commissioner’s Office on coronavirus vaccination and status checks, (6) guidance from the Welsh government on the implications of coronavirus vaccinations on workforces, (7) an analysis of the EAT judgment that procedural breaches of the Acas Code are relevant to the award of an uplift in respect of a wrongful dismissal even if that dismissal is not unfair, (8) new advice from Acas on hybrid working, (9) the temporary relaxation of drivers’ hours rules by the Department for Transport, (10) an extension of the concession by the Home Office in the Global Talent immigration route for scientists researching coronavirus, (11) a report by the UK Parliamentary Joint Committee on Human Rights on the impact of the Human Rights Act 1998, (12) an analysis of the decision of the Central Arbitration Committee that the Transnational Information and Consultation of Employees Regulations 1999 continue to apply to UK businesses post-Brexit, (13) publication of the final version of guidelines 07/2020 by the European Data Protection Board covering the concepts of controller and processor, (14) the introduction in the EAT from 12 July 2021 of an online filing system, CE-File, (15) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (16) an opportunity to participate in our customer survey on UK/EU divergence, (17) a new Precedent comprising a pro-seller set of warranties for share purchase agreements, (18) dates for your diary, and (19) updates to our consultation, legislation and coronavirus employment legislation trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

