- Employment weekly highlights—15 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- PM confirms step 4 of the coronavirus (COVID-19) Roadmap from 19 July 2021
- DHSC publishes guidance on protecting vulnerable people from coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Quarantine for amber list to end for fully vaccinated from 19 July
- A brave new world for employers?—living with COVID after Freedom Day (UK)
- ICO updates on vaccination and coronavirus (COVID-19) status checks
- Welsh government issues guidance on vaccination impacts for Welsh employers
- Performance, conduct and discipline
More...
- Procedural breaches of Acas Code are relevant to uplift for a dismissal that is wrongful but not unfair
- Working time and flexible working
- Acas publishes advice on hybrid working
- DfT updates temporary relaxation rules for retained EU drivers’ hours
- Immigration
- Home Office extends concession for scientists researching coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Protected rights in employment
- Human Rights Committee finds HRA 1998 has had ‘enormously positive’ impact
- Employee rights to be informed and consulted
- Does the UK still have European Works Councils post-Brexit? (easyJet European Works Council v easyJet plc)
- Data protection and employee information
- EDPB publishes final version of guidelines 07/2020 on the concepts of controller and processor
- Practice, procedure and settlement
- Online filing system to be introduced in the Employment Appeal Tribunal from 12 July 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 12 July 2021
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New Precedent
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) the confirmation by the Prime Minister that step 4 of the coronavirus (COVID-19) roadmap will occur on 19 July 2021, (2) updated guidance from the Department of Health and Social Care on protecting those who are extremely clinically vulnerable from coronavirus, (3) the announcement by the Department for Transport that fully vaccinated passengers from amber list countries will no longer need to quarantine from 19 July 2021, (4) an examination by David Whincup of Squire Patton Boggs of the government’s decision to end social distancing measures in England from 19 July 2021, (5) an update from the Information Commissioner’s Office on coronavirus vaccination and status checks, (6) guidance from the Welsh government on the implications of coronavirus vaccinations on workforces, (7) an analysis of the EAT judgment that procedural breaches of the Acas Code are relevant to the award of an uplift in respect of a wrongful dismissal even if that dismissal is not unfair, (8) new advice from Acas on hybrid working, (9) the temporary relaxation of drivers’ hours rules by the Department for Transport, (10) an extension of the concession by the Home Office in the Global Talent immigration route for scientists researching coronavirus, (11) a report by the UK Parliamentary Joint Committee on Human Rights on the impact of the Human Rights Act 1998, (12) an analysis of the decision of the Central Arbitration Committee that the Transnational Information and Consultation of Employees Regulations 1999 continue to apply to UK businesses post-Brexit, (13) publication of the final version of guidelines 07/2020 by the European Data Protection Board covering the concepts of controller and processor, (14) the introduction in the EAT from 12 July 2021 of an online filing system, CE-File, (15) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (16) an opportunity to participate in our customer survey on UK/EU divergence, (17) a new Precedent comprising a pro-seller set of warranties for share purchase agreements, (18) dates for your diary, and (19) updates to our consultation, legislation and coronavirus employment legislation trackers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.