Employment weekly highlights—15 April 2021

Article summary

This edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) analysis of a recent Supreme Court case (Asda) on equal pay and comparators, (2) analysis of an EAT case about carrying forward unpaid holiday pay, (3) publication by the Financial Stability Board of a peer review on the UK’s regulatory and supervisory approach to remuneration, (4) various updated guidance documents from the Cabinet Office in relation to coronavirus, (5) updates to various CJRS guidance documents regarding employee reference dates, the new maximum wage rates and claim dates, (6) the announcement of a consultation on compulsory coronavirus vaccination for staff in care homes, (7) a further treasury direction from the Chancellor in relation to the fourth grant under the SEISS, (8) a report from the Global Travel Taskforce on re-opening international travel from 17 May 2021, (9) various coronavirus amendment regulations, (10) a report that the European Commission will oppose the UK’s accession to the Lugano Convention, (11) an update to the Pensions Regulators guidance on auto-enrolment for DC schemes, (12) a new Practice Note focused on the Public sector apprenticeship target, (13) dates for your diary, (14) updates to our case and coronavirus employment legislation trackers, (15) new Q&As and (16) the Industrial Relations Law Reports (IRLR) Highlights for May 2021. or to read the full analysis.