Employment weekly highlights—14 October 2021

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) updated guidance from HMRC regarding the repayment of Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme grants, (2) a new tool developed by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) for assessing ventilation and coronavirus (COVID-19) transmission, (3) an update from the Department for Transport regarding the red list of countries for international travel, (4) various coronavirus-related international travel regulations, (5) an EAT judgment on the evidential burden on an employer to show justification in discrimination claims, (6) analysis of a Supreme Court judgment on the lawfulness of Scottish employment tribunal practice on interim remedies in discrimination claims, (7) a report by the Migration Advisory Committee on the Intra-Company Transfer immigration route, (8) an analysis of the new Statement of Changes in Immigration Rules, (9) further details from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs regarding how to apply for temporary visas for poultry workers and HGV drivers, (10) a new webpage from the Financial Conduct Authority setting out its flexible working expectations for firms, (11) the publication by HMRC of its bi-monthly Employer Bulletin magazine, (12) updated guidance from the HSE on health and safety risk management for volunteers, (13) a new Data Sharing Code of Practice from the Information Commissioner’s Office, (14) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts & Tribunals Service, (15) a new Practice Note collating employment tribunal cases of note which relate to coronavirus (COVID-19), (16) dates for your diary, (17) updates to our case, consultation and coronavirus legislation trackers, and (18) new Q&As. or to read the full analysis.