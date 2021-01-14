Employment weekly highlights—14 January 2021

Article summary

This edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) a look ahead at potential employment law developments and cases to watch in 2021 by Innes Clark of Morton Fraser, (2) an announcement that all international arrivals to England must present a negative coronavirus test, (3) updated guidance on working safely during coronavirus following the national restrictions, (4) an analysis of HMRC guidance on when an employer can claim for an employee who is unable to work because they have caring responsibilities, (5) various coronavirus health protection amendment regulations relating to restrictions and international travel, (6) analyses of ’retained EU law’ and ‘relevant separation agreement law’ by Jack Williams of Monckton Chambers, (7) guidance on national insurance and social security post-IP completion day, (8) an EAT judgment on the weight held by documents not seen by the claimant when determining the identity of an employer, (9) an EAT decision on the lawfulness of the inability to grant interim relief in discrimination claims, (10) a public call for evidence in the Independent Human Rights Act Review, (11) an EAT judgment on how to determine the purpose of a detriment for trade union activities, (12) a Court of Appeal decision on applying a cap when ordering a detailed assessment of costs in the employment tribunal, (13) messages from the Presidents of the Employment Tribunals in England and Wales and in Scotland on remote hearings, (14) updated government guidance for those attending tribunal hearings, (15) an announcement that all hearings in the Supreme Court are likely to be conducted virtually until at least 31 March 2021, (16) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (17) details of our new Practice Note on the coronavirus national lockdown restrictions from 6 January 2021, (18) dates for your diary, (19) updates to our case, legislation and consultation trackers, and (20) a new Q&A. or to read the full analysis.