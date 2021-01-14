Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Q&As, weekly highlights, forthcoming developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Employment weekly highlights—14 January 2021

Employment weekly highlights—14 January 2021
Published on: 14 January 2021
Updated on: 14 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Employment weekly highlights—14 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Forthcoming developments
  • 2021—What to expect in employment law
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • All international arrivals to have coronavirus (COVID-19) test pre-entry
  • Government updates guidance on working safely amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • HMRC clarifies when employer can claim under Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme for employee unable to work due to caring responsibilities
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
    • More...

Article summary

This edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) a look ahead at potential employment law developments and cases to watch in 2021 by Innes Clark of Morton Fraser, (2) an announcement that all international arrivals to England must present a negative coronavirus test, (3) updated guidance on working safely during coronavirus following the national restrictions, (4) an analysis of HMRC guidance on when an employer can claim for an employee who is unable to work because they have caring responsibilities, (5) various coronavirus health protection amendment regulations relating to restrictions and international travel, (6) analyses of ’retained EU law’ and ‘relevant separation agreement law’ by Jack Williams of Monckton Chambers, (7) guidance on national insurance and social security post-IP completion day, (8) an EAT judgment on the weight held by documents not seen by the claimant when determining the identity of an employer, (9) an EAT decision on the lawfulness of the inability to grant interim relief in discrimination claims, (10) a public call for evidence in the Independent Human Rights Act Review, (11) an EAT judgment on how to determine the purpose of a detriment for trade union activities, (12) a Court of Appeal decision on applying a cap when ordering a detailed assessment of costs in the employment tribunal, (13) messages from the Presidents of the Employment Tribunals in England and Wales and in Scotland on remote hearings, (14) updated government guidance for those attending tribunal hearings, (15) an announcement that all hearings in the Supreme Court are likely to be conducted virtually until at least 31 March 2021, (16) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (17) details of our new Practice Note on the coronavirus national lockdown restrictions from 6 January 2021, (18) dates for your diary, (19) updates to our case, legislation and consultation trackers, and (20) a new Q&A. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Intercreditor agreement—key provisions

This Practice Note provides an introduction to intercreditor agreements and their key provisions. This Practice Note:•explains the purpose of having an intercreditor agreement and when an intercreditor agreement would be used instead of a deed of priority or subordination deed•provides links to

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

LEXISNEXIS

Constructive trusts

Millett LJ subdivided types of constructive trust into two categories, distinguishing between:•the constructive trust proper, where equity intervenes to prevent the legal owner from unconscionably denying the beneficial interest of another (known as the institutional constructive trust)•the

LEXISNEXIS

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More