- Employment weekly highlights—13 May 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- New sticker scheme offered to UK businesses amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—step 3 of the roadmap to commence from 17 May 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—UK CMOs recommend lowering alert level from four to three
- The impact of COVID-19 and returning to work on mental health
- The generational impact of COVID-19
- International travel to resume as coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions ease
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government outlines traveling requirements
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) (Amendment) (No 15) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) (Amendment) (No 14) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 7) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel) (Scotland) Amendment (No 10) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Amendment No 2) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- The Queen's speech
- Queen's Speech 2021 – the employment law impact
- Performance, conduct and discipline
- Acas report finds conflict in the workplace costs employers £28.5bn annually
- Pay
- LPC calls for government response to NMW risk following coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Equality
- Unintentional indirect discrimination: EqA 2010 remedy consistent with EU law
- Disability: likely length of substantial adverse effect of impairment must be considered as at date of alleged discriminatory act
- Issues arising on termination
- Constructive dismissal when there is a fundamental health and safety breach
- Unfair dismissal
- Unfair dismissal: 'manner' of carrying out health and safety activity is rarely separable from that activity
- Pensions
- ONS publishes statistical bulletin for employee workplace pensions in 2020
- Practice, procedure and settlement
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 10 May
- Immigration
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Home Office extends right to work checks concession
- Home Office launches fast track immigration route for prestigious award winners
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
Article summary
This edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) a new sticker scheme from the Department of Health and Social Care for UK businesses to showcase their offer of free coronavirus testing for staff, (2) a statement from the Prime Minister confirming that step 3 of the COVID-19 roadmap is to go ahead as planned, (3) a joint statement from the four chief medical officers of the UK on lowering the COVID-19 alert level, (4) a look by Richard Brown and Jacqueline Rédarès of CMS at the effect of COVID-19 and returning to work on mental health, (5) an analysis of the generational impact of COVID-19 by Katherine McInnes and Laura Rankin of CMS, (6) confirmation from the Department for Transport that international leisure travel can recommence, (7) a list of people exempt from specific travel requirements from the Welsh government, (8) various coronavirus health protection amendment regulations relating to international travel, (9) a look at the employment related measures covered in the Queen’s Speech, (10) a new Acas report on the cost to employers of conflict at work, (11) a report from the Low Pay Commission on the effect of COVID on low paid workers, (12) a Court of Appeal judgment on whether UK remedies for unintentional indirect discrimination are consistent with EU law, (13) a Court of Appeal decision that employment tribunals must consider the question of disability as at the time of the alleged discriminatory act, (14) an EAT judgment on assessing a constructive dismissal claim in the context of an employer’s health and safety breach, (15) an EAT decision on dismissal relating to the manner in which health and safety activity was carried out, (16) a statistical bulletin from the Office for National Statistics on pension memberships and contributions, (17) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (18) updated guidance from the Home Office on right to work checks during the pandemic, (19) details from the Home Office on the streamlined visa application process for Global Talent applicants who have won a prestigious award/prize, (20) an opportunity to participate in our customer survey on UK/EU divergence, (21) a new Practice Note tracking international travel and quarantine guidance documents, (22) dates for your diary, (23) updates to our case, coronavirus employment legislation and archived 2021 case trackers, (24) new Q&As, and (25) an opportunity to sign up for updates to the upcoming LexisPSL EU Law practice area.
