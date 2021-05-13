Employment weekly highlights—13 May 2021

Article summary

This edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) a new sticker scheme from the Department of Health and Social Care for UK businesses to showcase their offer of free coronavirus testing for staff, (2) a statement from the Prime Minister confirming that step 3 of the COVID-19 roadmap is to go ahead as planned, (3) a joint statement from the four chief medical officers of the UK on lowering the COVID-19 alert level, (4) a look by Richard Brown and Jacqueline Rédarès of CMS at the effect of COVID-19 and returning to work on mental health, (5) an analysis of the generational impact of COVID-19 by Katherine McInnes and Laura Rankin of CMS, (6) confirmation from the Department for Transport that international leisure travel can recommence, (7) a list of people exempt from specific travel requirements from the Welsh government, (8) various coronavirus health protection amendment regulations relating to international travel, (9) a look at the employment related measures covered in the Queen's Speech, (10) a new Acas report on the cost to employers of conflict at work, (11) a report from the Low Pay Commission on the effect of COVID on low paid workers, (12) a Court of Appeal judgment on whether UK remedies for unintentional indirect discrimination are consistent with EU law, (13) a Court of Appeal decision that employment tribunals must consider the question of disability as at the time of the alleged discriminatory act, (14) an EAT judgment on assessing a constructive dismissal claim in the context of an employer's health and safety breach, (15) an EAT decision on dismissal relating to the manner in which health and safety activity was carried out, (16) a statistical bulletin from the Office for National Statistics on pension memberships and contributions, (17) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (18) updated guidance from the Home Office on right to work checks during the pandemic, (19) details from the Home Office on the streamlined visa application process for Global Talent applicants who have won a prestigious award/prize.