Employment weekly highlights—13 January 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) an analysis of the new mandatory coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination requirement for workers in the health and care sector, (2) the removal of pre-departure testing for vaccinated travellers arriving in England and Wales by the Department of Health and Social Care, (3) guidance from the Health and Safety Executive on changes to employers’ duties to provide PPE, (4) changes announced to the confirmatory PCR test guidance from the UK Health Security Agency, (5) new regulations relating to the vaccination requirement for workers in the health and care sector, (6) new regulations reintroducing the Statutory Sick Pay Rebate Scheme, (7) various travel coronavirus regulations, (8) the judgment of the European Court of Human Rights in the ‘Support Gay Marriage’ cake case, (9) an analysis by Joanne Moseley of Irwin Mitchell of the employment tribunal decision that a fear of contracting coronavirus does not amount to a belief for the purposes of the Equality Act 2010, (10) a Court of Appeal judgment regarding a police constable's claim for disability discrimination after being dismissed by an independent panel, (11) a High Court judgment on a football club’s liability for abuse perpetrated by a scout, (12) the CBI’s announcement that the Change the Race Ratio campaign has reached 100 signatories, (13) a Welsh consultation on agricultural workers’ terms and conditions, (14) a tribunal judgment concerning a penalty for an employer’s failure to comply with its automatic enrolment duties, (15) new occupational pension collective money purchase scheme regulations, (16) a Private Members’ Bill on the extension of automatic enrolment pensions, (17) an analysis by Imogen Dean of Dentons of the Scottish government’s commitment to ‘meaningful discussions’ on a right to disconnect, (18) new regulations and guidance on extending personal protective equipment rights to workers, (19) an open letter from The3million urging action from the Statutory Instrument Joint Committee regarding the draft Data Protection Act 2018 (Amendment of Schedule 2 Exemptions) Regulations 2022, (20) new regulations on the Certification Officer’s levy and financial penalty powers, (21) analysis of an employment tribunal decision that an employee’s dismissal for raising safety concerns at the outset of the national lockdown in 2020 was unfair, (22) a Private Members’ Bill on employees’ right to buy their employing company as a co-operative, (23) an analysis of the EAT decision that an employment tribunal should have postponed a complex hearing due to counsel being incapacitated for medical reasons, (24) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (25) a look by Baker McKenzie at what to expect in employment law in 2022, (26) an analysis by Gillian McKearney of Fieldfisher LLP of the government’s intention to revitalise visa routes, (27) the Home Office’s extension of the Seasonal Worker visa route until the end of 2024, (28) updated versions of Part 2 of the Worker and Temporary Worker Sponsor Guidance from the Home Office, (29) dates for your diary, (30) updates to our case, consultation, legislation and coronavirus legislation trackers, (31) new Q&As, and (32) the Industrial Relations Law Reports (IRLR) Highlights for January 2022. or to read the full analysis.