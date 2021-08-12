menu-search
Employment weekly highlights—12 August 2021

Published on: 12 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) analysis by Joanne Moseley of Irwin Mitchell of two employment tribunal decisions relating to furloughing staff and unfair dismissal, (2) new guidance from the Department of Health and Social Care regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination status of care home workers, (3) updated guidance from HMRC on the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS), (4) updated guidance from HMRC on reporting of coronavirus (COVID-19) grants and support payments on tax returns, including the Self Employment Income Support Scheme, the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and test and trace or self-isolation payments, (5) an analysis of the new NHS COVID Pass in the context of data protection and equality, (6) various coronavirus health protection amendment regulations relating to international travel and lockdown restrictions, (7) the naming by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy of 191 employers who have failed to pay national minimum wage to their workers, (8) HMRC’s updated guidance on what information an employer must give to its employees when the employer registers to payroll benefits, (9) an extension of the temporary relaxation of the enforcement of retained EU drivers’ hours rules by the Department for Transport and the regulations providing for that relaxation, (10) the scrapping from 26 February 2022 of the visa application fee arrangements for CESC nationals when applying in specified work and business routes, (11) a new checking service from the Home Office for individuals who have been affected by an incorrect recording of their immigration status, (12) the extension of protection to those who applied late to the EU Settlement Scheme, (13) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (14) dates for your diary, (15) updates to our legislation, coronavirus legislation and consultation trackers, and (16) new Q&As. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

