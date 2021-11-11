Employment weekly highlights—11 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) confirmation that frontline NHS workers are to be required to be vaccinated for coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) updated guidance from the Department of Health and Social Care for pregnant employees during the pandemic, (3) draft amending legislation in relation to the vaccination of care home workers, (4) a First tier Tribunal tax case on the employment status of a TV sports presenter, (5) a report by Victoria L Middleditch, associate at Dentons, on how employers can avoid discrimination when using social media for recruitment, (6) a High Court judgment on the court’s jurisdiction to hear a contractual claim made by a former soldier, (7) an EAT judgment on the date from which a person with cancer will be judged to be disabled, (8) an EAT decision providing guidance on reconsideration of judgments, anonymity requests, and ‘exceptional circumstances’ adjournments, (9) an EAT judgment on when a tribunal may reject claims in respect of which a claimant has not complied with the early conciliation requirement, (10) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts & Tribunals Service, (11) a Migration Advisory Committee report published by the Home Office looking at the usage of the Intra-company Transfer immigration route, (12) dates for your diary, and (13) updates to our case, legislation, coronavirus legislation, and consultation trackers. or to read the full analysis.