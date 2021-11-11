- Employment weekly highlights—11 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DWP publishes consultation response to make vaccination a condition in healthcare
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC updates guidance for pregnant employees
- Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) (Amendment) (Coronavirus) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Worker status
- IR35—Sky TV sports presenter’s engagement was a contract of service
- Recruitment
- Social media algorithms and discriminatory job advertisements—are employers liable?
- Employment contract
- High Court has no jurisdiction to hear claim by soldier based on alleged contract of employment
- Protected characteristics
- A person is disabled from date they have cancer not just from date of diagnosis
- Employment Tribunals
- Reconsideration of judgments, anonymity requests, and ‘exceptional circumstances’ adjournments
- Tribunal may selectively reject non-exempt parts of claim that do not comply with early conciliation requirement
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 8 November 2021
- Immigration
- Home Office publishes qualitative study on employer and employee use of ICT visas
- LexTalk®Employment: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
Article summary
This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) confirmation that frontline NHS workers are to be required to be vaccinated for coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) updated guidance from the Department of Health and Social Care for pregnant employees during the pandemic, (3) draft amending legislation in relation to the vaccination of care home workers, (4) a First tier Tribunal tax case on the employment status of a TV sports presenter, (5) a report by Victoria L Middleditch, associate at Dentons, on how employers can avoid discrimination when using social media for recruitment, (6) a High Court judgment on the court’s jurisdiction to hear a contractual claim made by a former soldier, (7) an EAT judgment on the date from which a person with cancer will be judged to be disabled, (8) an EAT decision providing guidance on reconsideration of judgments, anonymity requests, and ‘exceptional circumstances’ adjournments, (9) an EAT judgment on when a tribunal may reject claims in respect of which a claimant has not complied with the early conciliation requirement, (10) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts & Tribunals Service, (11) a Migration Advisory Committee report published by the Home Office looking at the usage of the Intra-company Transfer immigration route, (12) dates for your diary, and (13) updates to our case, legislation, coronavirus legislation, and consultation trackers.
