Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Q&As, weekly highlights, forthcoming developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Employment weekly highlights—11 March 2021

Employment weekly highlights—11 March 2021
Published on: 11 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Employment weekly highlights—11 March 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID)
  • DHSC announces free tests for all businesses in England amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—passengers travelling abroad must carry new form
  • Coronavirus: Tax and NICs on home office equipment expenses
  • SEISS did not discriminate against self-employed women who had taken pregnancy/maternity leave
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Information for Passengers) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Wearing of Face Coverings in a Relevant Place and Restrictions: All Tiers) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Amendment No 8) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
    • More...

Article summary

This edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) the announcement that all businesses in England may now get free coronavirus tests, (2) a new form that passengers travelling internationally must carry from 8 March 2021, (3) legislation extending the tax and National Insurance contributions exemptions in respect of home office equipment, (4) a High Court judgment that the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) did not discriminate against self-employed women who had taken pregnancy/maternity leave in the three preceding tax years, (5) various coronavirus health protection amendment regulations relating to international travel and national restrictions, (6) two related Court of Appeal judgments on victimisation, manifesting belief and rights under the European Convention on Human Rights, (7) an EAT equal pay decision on when disclosure of comparator information should be given, (8) the government's response to the Women and Equalities Committee’s report on the impact of the pandemic on ethnic minority groups, (9) the passing of the socio-economic duty regulations through the Welsh Parliament, (10) an EAT whistleblowing judgment on relevant factors when deciding whether a disclosure is a qualifying disclosure, (11) an analysis by David Reade QC of Littleton Chambers of a High Court decision that workers were not able to displace a recognised independent union with their preferred union, (12) confirmation that the consultation on reforming exit payment terms for local government workers is now closed, (13) a summary of the key employment tax announcement in the Budget, (14) new tax and social security contribution regulations making changes in relation to the information an employer must include when making a return to correct an inaccuracy in an earlier return, (15) increases in the van benefit charge and fuel benefit charge for cars and vans, (16) changes to the shortage occupation list, (17) an examination of the new immigration route for graduates by Zenia Chopra, Head of Client Services for Immigration at Kingsley Napley, (18) the new Statement of Changes in Immigration Rules, (19) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (20) dates for your diary, (21) updates to our case, legislation, consultation, and coronavirus (COVID-19) employment legislation trackers, and (22) a new Q&A. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Facilitation payments under the Bribery Act 2010

Facilitating the performance of a duty by public officialsFacilitation payments, also known as facilitating or grease payments, are generally small amounts of money paid to public officials or others as a means of ensuring that they perform their duty, whether more promptly or at all. In some

LEXISNEXIS

Separation of powers—legislative, executive and judiciary

Source of the doctrine of the separation of powersThe origins of the doctrine are often traced to John Locke’s Second Treatise of Government (1689), in which he identified the 'executive' and 'legislative' powers as needing to be separate.‘… it may be too great a temptation to human frailty, apt to

LEXISNEXIS

CE-File—electronic filing and case management in the Rolls Building and other courts

This Practice Note looks at CE-File electronic working in the courts under CPR PD 51O, in the context of case management. It provides guidance on how to file a document electronically, deal with rejected electronic filings, issue a claim electronically, file electronic bundles (eBundles) for case

LEXISNEXIS

Notice of acting

Case number [insert number][In the principal registryORIn the [insert court location] FAMILY court]Sitting at [insert place]Notice of actingBetween[insert petitioner name]Petitionerand[insert respondent name]RespondentTake notice that we [insert name of firm] have been appointed to act as the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More