Employment weekly highlights—11 March 2021

Article summary

This edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) the announcement that all businesses in England may now get free coronavirus tests, (2) a new form that passengers travelling internationally must carry from 8 March 2021, (3) legislation extending the tax and National Insurance contributions exemptions in respect of home office equipment, (4) a High Court judgment that the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) did not discriminate against self-employed women who had taken pregnancy/maternity leave in the three preceding tax years, (5) various coronavirus health protection amendment regulations relating to international travel and national restrictions, (6) two related Court of Appeal judgments on victimisation, manifesting belief and rights under the European Convention on Human Rights, (7) an EAT equal pay decision on when disclosure of comparator information should be given, (8) the government's response to the Women and Equalities Committee’s report on the impact of the pandemic on ethnic minority groups, (9) the passing of the socio-economic duty regulations through the Welsh Parliament, (10) an EAT whistleblowing judgment on relevant factors when deciding whether a disclosure is a qualifying disclosure, (11) an analysis by David Reade QC of Littleton Chambers of a High Court decision that workers were not able to displace a recognised independent union with their preferred union, (12) confirmation that the consultation on reforming exit payment terms for local government workers is now closed, (13) a summary of the key employment tax announcement in the Budget, (14) new tax and social security contribution regulations making changes in relation to the information an employer must include when making a return to correct an inaccuracy in an earlier return, (15) increases in the van benefit charge and fuel benefit charge for cars and vans, (16) changes to the shortage occupation list, (17) an examination of the new immigration route for graduates by Zenia Chopra, Head of Client Services for Immigration at Kingsley Napley, (18) the new Statement of Changes in Immigration Rules, (19) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (20) dates for your diary, (21) updates to our case, legislation, consultation, and coronavirus (COVID-19) employment legislation trackers, and (22) a new Q&A. or to read the full analysis.