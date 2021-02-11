Employment weekly highlights—11 February 2021

Article summary

This edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) the widening of workplace coronavirus (COVID-19) testing criteria by the Department of Health and Social Care, (2) tougher restrictions on international travel including a mandatory 10–day hotel quarantine for those who have recently been in red list countries, (3) updates to HMRC’s collection of Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme guidance, (4) the proposal by the EU to extend the provisional application of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement until 30 April 2021, (5) an EAT judgment on the significance of refreshing anti-discrimination training, (6) a Women and Equalities Committee report on the different economic impact of the pandemic on men and women, (7) an update on the Change the Race Ratio campaign by the Confederation of British Industry, (8) new draft regulations increasing the national minimum wage from 1 April 2021, (9) a new Bill to allow holders of certain ministerial and opposition offices to be paid allowances when they take maternity leave, (10) a non-binding opinion from the European Parliament that the UK ‘does not meet conditions’ for data adequacy, (11) an update from Her Majesty’s Courts & Tribunals Service (HMCTS) urging participation in local community testing for court attendees, (12) the weekly operational summary from HMCTS, (13) a request by the Construction Leadership Council for an increase in apprenticeships, (14) an extension to the Home Office’s Global Talent concession for scientists researching coronavirus, (15) the division of our employment legislation tracker into three separate trackers, (16) dates for your diary, (17) updates to our case, legislation and consultation trackers, and (18) new Q&As. or to read the full analysis.