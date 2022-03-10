LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Employment weekly highlights—10 March 2022

Published on: 10 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Employment weekly highlights—10 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Welsh Government publishes plan for living safely with coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Gender pay gap
  • Minister for Women launches initiatives to break down barriers for women
  • Gender Pay Gap Bill
  • Tax
  • Regulations laid to designate Freeport Tax Sites in East Midlands, Liverpool City Region and Solent Freeports
  • The Social Security (Contributions) (Rates, Limits and Thresholds Amendments and National Insurance Funds Payments) Regulations 2022
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) the Welsh government’s plan for living with coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) two new initiatives launched by the Minister for Women to improve employment opportunities for women, (3) the upcoming second reading by the House of Commons of the Private Members’ Bill on the Gender Pay Gap, (4) new regulations designating the East Midlands, the Liverpool City and the Solent Freeports as Freeport Tax Sites from 22 March 2022, (5) new regulations providing for the re-rating of various National Insurance contributions rates, limits and thresholds from 6 April 2022, (6) an analysis by Jack Castle, barrister at Henderson Chambers, of a judgment on alleged breaches of the Public Sector Equality Duty in three public appointments, (7) the UK’s ratification of the International Labour Organization’s Violence and Harassment Convention, (8) new regulations replacing the list of prescribed persons to whom a qualifying disclosure may be made in Northern Ireland in order to obtain whistleblowing protection, (9) analysis by Phil Hartley, senior legal advisor at Schillings International LLP, of a Court of Appeal judgment on privacy/confidentiality relating to an employee’s use of a business email account for personal emails, (10) new guidance from the Solicitors Regulation Authority on how legal professionals should act in disputes, (11) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (12) a new judgment from the EAT confirming that an authority must be followed unless it is ‘manifestly wrong’, (13) two new draft codes of practice from the Home Office on preventing illegal working, (14) dates for your diary, (15) updates to our case, consultation and legislation trackers, and (16) new Q&As. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

