Legal News

Employment weekly highlights—10 February 2022

Published on: 10 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Employment weekly highlights—10 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—CIPD reports that half of employers have staff experiencing long covid
  • Coronavirus Act 2020 (Alteration of Expiry Date) (Scotland) Regulations 2022
  • Status and worker categories
  • Are dental practices which service NHS General Dental Services Contracts liable for negligence by associate dentists whom they engage?
  • Employment contract
  • Banker unsuccessful in duty of care and indemnity claim against former employer
  • Pay
Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) a CIPD report that nearly half of all employers have employees who have experienced long COVID in the last 12 months, (2) regulations to extend the expiry date of Scottish coronavirus (COVID-19) regulations, (3) analysis by Richard O’Keeffe, pupil at Old Square Chambers, of a Court of Appeal decision on vicarious liability and worker status in the context of a dental practice, (4) a High Court judgment on a banker’s unsuccessful duty of care and indemnity claims against his former employer, (5) new guidance from HMRC on rates and thresholds for employers operating a payroll or providing benefits to their employees for the upcoming year, (6) a report published by the Department for Work and Pensions on automatic pension enrolment, (7) the plans by the Northern Ireland Department for the Economy to implement legislation there for Parental Bereavement Leave and Pay, (8) wellbeing guidance from the Solicitors Regulation Authority regarding issues and concerns in the workplace, (9) analysis by Joanne Moseley, professional support lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, of the first reported 'no jab, no job' employment tribunal decision, (10) analysis by Nadia Whittaker, barrister at Crown Office Chambers, of a High Court professional negligence claim concerning a medical expert in employment tribunal proceedings, (11) new plans by HM Courts & Tribunals Service (HMCTS) to launch a service to ensure accessibility of court and tribunal hearing lists, (12) the weekly operational summary published by HMCTS, (13) new guidance from the Home Office on offshore well boat workers applying for a grant of leave to enter UK territorial seas, (14) our new Precedent: List of issues to be determined, (15) dates for your diary, and (16) updates to our case, consultation, legislation and coronavirus legislation trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

