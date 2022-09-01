LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Employment weekly highlights—1 September 2022

Published on: 01 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Employment weekly highlights—1 September 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Regular asymptomatic testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) paused in all settings
  • Corporate governance
  • FRC publishes report on ESG data production to help companies
  • Financial services and banking: employment issues
  • UK bank regulators to take no action into HBOS bankers
  • Benefits
  • Company cars: advisory fuel rates from 1 September 2022
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment highlights includes: (1) the announcement from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) that it has paused its regular coronavirus (COVID-19) testing in all settings, (2) a report from the Financial Reporting Council on ESG data production, (3) the decision of the Prudential Regulatory Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority to take no action against HBOS senior managers, (4) revised advisory fuel rates for company cars published by HM Revenue & Customs, (5) a consultation from the DHSC on changes to the NHS Pension Scheme regulations, (6) an EAT judgment on whether staff availability issues impact upon the assessment of whether or not there is a TUPE service provision change, (7) dates for your diary, and (8) updates to our legislation tracker, consultation tracker and employment horizon scanner. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

