Employment weekly highlights—1 July 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) the announcement by the Transport Secretary of measures to reopen international travel, (2) updates to the government guidance on jobs that qualify for travel exemptions, (3) various coronavirus health protection amendment regulations relating to national restrictions and international travel, (4) an analysis of the recent Court of Appeal judgment on the status of Deliveroo drivers, (5) a report from the Work and Pensions Committee on the potential unequal impact of emerging technology in the workplace, (6) three Private Members’ Bills making provisions about the definition of, and rights for, workers, (7) the adoption of two adequacy decisions under the GDPR by the European Commission and the response from the Information Commissioner's Office, (8) analysis of an EAT judgment on the need to take into account the ‘childcare disparity’ in indirect sex discrimination cases relating to working flexibly, (9) a High Court judgment on a former employee’s entitlement to claim a discretionary bonus while making a wrongful dismissal claim, (10) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (11) a note from Immigration Law Practitioners' Association examining the consequences of missing the 30 June deadline for the EU Settlement Scheme, (12) new guidance for frontier workers in the EU and the European Free Trade Association area, (13) two Private Members’ Asylum Seekers Bills granting permission to work to asylum seekers who have waited six months for a decision on their application, (14) a new consultation by the Department of Transport on proposed vehicle operator licensing changes and the posting of workers, (15) a Private Members’ Bill to regulate the use of minimum qualification or experience requirements in job applications, (16) a Private Members’ Bill to provide for staff to receive any tips and gratuities, (17) the passage of the Committee stage for the National Insurance Contributions Bill 2021-22, (18) a Private Members’ Bill to provide paid leave for those who have experienced a miscarriage, (19) a Private Members’ Bill to introduce a week’s unpaid leave for unpaid carers, (20) a Private Members’ Bill to introduce a right to leave and pay for those who are bereaved, (21) a Private Members’ Bill to make provision for certain civil liability for breaches of health and safety duties, (22) a Private Members’ Bill to limit exit payments made by some public sector organisations, (23) an opportunity to participate in our customer survey on UK/EU divergence, (24) a new Practice note on menopause issues within the workplace, (25) dates for your diary, (26) updates to our case, legislation and coronavirus employment legislation trackers, and (27) a new Q&A. or to read the full analysis.