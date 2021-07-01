- Employment weekly highlights—1 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Transport Secretary announces measures to reopen international travel
- Senior executives exempted from completing passenger locator form amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 4) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Public Health Information to Travellers) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel etc) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Scotland) (No 3) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions and Requirements) (Local Levels) (Scotland) Amendment (No 29) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability and Information to Passengers) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Worker status and categories
- Deliveroo riders are not workers with ECHR Article 11 right to form trade unions: confirmed
- Work and Pensions Committee warns of unequal impacts of technological changes
- Employment Bill
- Workers (Employment Security and Definition) Bill
- Workers (Rights and Definition) Bill
- Data protection and employee information
- European Commission adopts adequacy decisions for UK
- ICO responds to Commission’s approval of the UK’s adequacy decisions
- Equality
- Tribunal should take judicial notice of childcare disparity
- Wrongful dismissal
- Assessment of damages applying the Lavarack principle
- Practice, procedure and settlement
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 28 June 2021
- Immigration
- EUSS—ILPA highlights uncertainties over consequences of missing deadline to apply
- Frontier workers in EU and EFTA countries—post-Brexit transition guidance from FCDO
- Asylum Seekers (Permission to Work) Bill and Asylum Seekers (Permission to Work) (No. 2) Bill
- Cross-border, international and jurisdictional issues
- Consultation on proposed changes to operator licensing regime launched
- Recruitment
- Employment (Application Requirements) Bill
- Pay
- Tips Bill
- Tax
- National Insurance Contributions Bill 2021-22: Committee stage
- Maternity, parents and carers
- Miscarriage Leave Bill
- Employment (Caring Leave) Bill
- Bereavement (Leave and Pay) Bill
- Health and safety
- Health and Safety at Work Bill
- Public sector
- Public Sector Exit Payments (Limitation) Bill
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&A
Article summary
