Employment weekly highlights—1 April 2021

Article summary

This edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) a survey from the Trades Union Congress on employers’ failure to keep workers safe amid coronavirus, (2) new guidance on the current coronavirus lockdown restrictions from the Cabinet Office, (3) the announcement from the Department of Health and Social Care of free rapid lateral flow home test kits for employers to offer their employees, (4) a call for employers of seasonal agricultural workers to restrict the spread of coronavirus by registering for free workplace testing, (5) the reintroduction of confirmatory PCR testing and a new testing regime for those arriving from abroad by the Department of Health and Social Care, (6) new coronavirus health protection amendment regulations relating to restrictions and international travel in Wales and Scotland, (7) a look at the Supreme Court decision on the use of comparators in the Asda equal pay claim, (8) a warning from the Trades Union Congress on how gaps in British law over the use of artificial intelligence could lead to discrimination and unfair treatment, (9) the conclusion of the government consultation on ethnic disparities and inequality in the UK, (10) new legislation increasing rates of SSP, SMP etc in Northern Ireland, (11) an analysis of the Finance Bill 2021 amendments to IR35 by David Smith, partner, and Richard Johnson, senior associate at DLA Piper UK LLP, (12) a CJEU judgment on the daily rest period when a worker has multiple contracts with the same employer, (13) an increase in the Vento bands for tribunal awards for injury to feelings and psychiatric injury, (14) a Practice Direction from the Senior President of Tribunals prospectively authorising legal officers in the employment tribunals to carry out certain judicial functions, (15) an EAT judgment on the approach appeal courts should take to medical postponement decisions, (16) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts & Tribunals Service, (17) new regulations extending the moratorium period within the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020, (18) dates for your diary, (19) updates to our case, legislation, consultation and coronavirus (COVID-19) employment legislation trackers, and (20) new Q&As. or to read the full analysis.