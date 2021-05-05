Sign-in Help
Employment tribunals: key points must have been put to a witness before finding that they lied (St Mungos Community Housing Association v Andrews)

Published on: 05 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Background law
  • Background facts
  • The decision of the employment tribunal
  • What did the EAT decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: Employment tribunals should not (a) make serious findings which necessarily impugn the honesty and integrity of a witness unless that witness has been given a proper opportunity during trial to deal with the point and defend themselves, or (b) decide a victimisation claim on the basis of a protected act that was not relied on by the claimant, according to the EAT. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

