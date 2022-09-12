LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Employment / Practice, procedure and settlement / Employment Tribunals

Legal News

Employment tribunals in England and Wales not sitting on 19 September

Published on: 12 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
Article summary

Employment analysis: No employment tribunals will sit on Monday 19 September 2022 in England and Wales, on account of the State Funeral that day for HM Queen Elizabeth II. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

