Employment tribunal quarterly statistics for the period October to December 2020

Employment analysis: Statistics published by the Ministry of Justice show that in the period from October to December 2020: 13,225 single claims were received by employment tribunals which is the highest level of single claims received in a quarter since 2012/13 and the total case load of single claims outstanding at the end of December 2020 increased to 44,479, the highest figure recorded in the period from 2009 (and up by 36% from 32,783 at the end of the same quarter in 2019).
