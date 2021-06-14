menu-search
Employment tribunal quarterly statistics for the period January to March 2021

Published on: 14 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the implications?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • What do the tribunal statistics for January to March 2021 show?
  • Employment tribunal claims in the period January to March 2021

Employment analysis: Statistics published by the Ministry of Justice show that in the period from January to March 2021: 9,123 single claims were received and the total case load of single claims outstanding at the end of March 2021 stood at 43,971. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

