LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Practice, procedure and settlement / Employment Tribunals

Legal News

Employment tribunal quarterly statistics for the period April to June 2022

Published on: 12 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Employment tribunal quarterly statistics for the period April to June 2022
  • What are the implications?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • What do the tribunal statistics for April to June 2022 show?
  • Employment tribunal claims in the period April to June 2022

Article summary

Employment analysis: 7,659 single claims were received by employment tribunals in the period from April to June 2022 (20% less than in the same quarter in 2020), 6,465 single claims were disposed of (39.5% more than in the same quarter in 2020) and at the end of June 2022 there were 43,323 outstanding single claims (5.7% more than the figure at the end of the same quarter in 2021), according to statistics published by the Ministry of Justice (MOJ). During the same period, 11,742 multiple claims were received (2% less than in the same quarter in 2020), 8,241 multiple claims were disposed of (an increase of 267% compared to the same quarter in 2020), and 443,345 multiple claims were left outstanding at the end of June 2022 (2.6% less than the figure at the end of the same quarter in 2021). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committeesIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury sharesA limited company may hold, or deal with, shares in itself, if certain conditions set out in the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) are met. Those shares are held in treasury and referred to as the company's treasury shares.The treasury shares regime is set out in CA 2006, ss

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More