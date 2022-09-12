Employment tribunal quarterly statistics for the period April to June 2022

Article summary

Employment analysis: 7,659 single claims were received by employment tribunals in the period from April to June 2022 (20% less than in the same quarter in 2020), 6,465 single claims were disposed of (39.5% more than in the same quarter in 2020) and at the end of June 2022 there were 43,323 outstanding single claims (5.7% more than the figure at the end of the same quarter in 2021), according to statistics published by the Ministry of Justice (MOJ). During the same period, 11,742 multiple claims were received (2% less than in the same quarter in 2020), 8,241 multiple claims were disposed of (an increase of 267% compared to the same quarter in 2020), and 443,345 multiple claims were left outstanding at the end of June 2022 (2.6% less than the figure at the end of the same quarter in 2021). or to read the full analysis.