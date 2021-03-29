Employment tribunal legal officers: Practice Direction prospectively authorises their determinations

Employment analysis: The Senior President of Tribunals has issued a Practice Direction prospectively authorising legal officers in the employment tribunals to carry out certain functions that would previously have been undertaken by Employment Judges. However legal officers will not start to carry out any such functions until the President of the Employment Tribunals in England and Wales and/or in Scotland issues a list of the functions (probably accompanied by guidance) that legal officers are, initially, authorised to carry out.
