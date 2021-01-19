Employment tribunal can order disclosure against a party who is not in Great Britain (Sarnoff v YZ)

Article summary

Employment analysis: There is no geographical restriction on an employment tribunal’s power to order disclosure against a party to the proceedings. This is because the tribunal’s power to order disclosure against a party derives from its general case management powers set out in Rule 29 of the Employment Tribunals Rules of Procedure (the ET Rules) and not under Rule 31, which applies only in respect of orders for disclosure against non-parties, according to the Court of Appeal. or to read the full analysis.