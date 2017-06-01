Employment status determines scope of Income from Employment Article in DTT (HMRC v Fowler)

Article summary

Tax analysis: The Upper Tribunal (UT) overturned the decision of the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT). It held in favour of HMRC that the deeming provision in section 15 of the Income Tax (Trading and Other Income) Act 2005 (ITTOIA 20015), which treats the performance of the duties of employment as a diver as the carrying on of a trade in the UK for income tax purposes, plays no part in determining the scope of Article 14 (Income from Employment) in the South African-UK double tax treaty (DTT). or to read the full analysis.