Employment law aspects of the Senior President of Tribunals’ Annual Report 2021

Published on: 24 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Employment law aspects of the Senior President of Tribunals’ Annual Report 2021
  • Senior President of Tribunals: The Rt Hon Sir Keith Lindblom
  • Introduction
  • COVID-19
  • The modernisation of the tribunals system
  • Tribunals Reform
  • Governance
  • EAT President: Sir Akhlaq Choudhury
  • Receipts
  • Coronavirus Pandemic
Article summary

Employment analysis: The Senior President of Tribunals’ Annual Report 2021 has been published by the Courts and Tribunal Judiciary. It contains reports by the Senior President of Tribunals and the Presidents of the Employment Appeal Tribunal and the Employment Tribunals in England and Wales and Scotland reflecting on their experience during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the modernisation of tribunals and the plans for reform. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

