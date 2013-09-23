- Employment contract: determining applicable law under the Rome Convention
- Impact of this case
- Relevant background law
- The facts of the case and the domestic proceedings
- The Advocate General's Opinion
- The ECJ judgment
Article summary
Employment analysis: Article 6(2) of the Rome Convention must be interpreted as meaning that, even where an employee carries out the work in performance of the contract habitually, for a lengthy period and without interruption in the same country, the national court may, under the concluding part of that provision, disregard the law of the country where the work is habitually carried out, if it appears from the circumstances as a whole that the contract is more closely connected with another country. ECJ: Schlecker v Boedeker.
