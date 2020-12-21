Employment aspects of new tier 4 guidance and updated guidance for tiers 1 to 3

Article summary

Employment analysis: Following the imposition of new ‘tier 4’ coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions on London and much of south-east England on 20 December 2020, this report looks at the aspects of the new Department of Health and Social Care guidance on tier 4 restrictions, and the updates to their guidance on tiers 1, 2 and 3 that may be relevant in the employment context. or to read the full analysis.