Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Key developments / Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Legal News

Employment aspects of new tier 4 guidance and updated guidance for tiers 1 to 3

Employment aspects of new tier 4 guidance and updated guidance for tiers 1 to 3
Published on: 21 December 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Employment aspects of new tier 4 guidance and updated guidance for tiers 1 to 3
  • New Tier 4
  • Postscript: changes to tier 4 guidance on 21 December 2020
  • Changes to guidance re tiers 1, 2 and 3
  • Postscript: further tier 3 changes on 21 December 2020
  • Track change guidance documents

Article summary

Employment analysis: Following the imposition of new ‘tier 4’ coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions on London and much of south-east England on 20 December 2020, this report looks at the aspects of the new Department of Health and Social Care guidance on tier 4 restrictions, and the updates to their guidance on tiers 1, 2 and 3 that may be relevant in the employment context. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

On 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise rules. Alongside the Rulebook, supervisory statements and statements

LEXISNEXIS

What is a contract of insurance?

This Practice Note covers the legal framework and regulatory guidance to be considered in determining whether an arrangement constitutes a contract of insurance and the possible consequences of carrying on activities relating to a contract of insurance without the requisite regulatory permissionsThe

LEXISNEXIS

What is an intangible fixed asset?

Part 8 of the Corporation Tax Act 2009 (CTA 2009) is a specific corporation tax regime that applies exclusively to the gains and losses of intangible fixed assets. Note, however, that certain intangible fixed assets are excluded from the regime, see Practice Note: Excluded intangible fixed

LEXISNEXIS

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?Third party debt orders were previously known as 'garnishee' orders and operated under the regime provided for in CCR Ord 30 and RSC Ord 49 (now revoked). Although the rules in CPR 72 are new, many of the principles with which they are concerned are well

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
2 Q&As
4 News
View More