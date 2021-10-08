LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Pensions / Pensions bodies / The Pensions Regulator

Legal News

Employers left guessing over new TPR rules

Published on: 08 October 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Employers left guessing over new TPR rules

Article summary

Law360, London: Companies with a staff retirement savings plan will have to use guesswork when making vital business decisions, a consultancy has warned, after it emerged that the Pensions Regulator (TPR) has not included an important consultation mechanism in its expanded powers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is madeStatutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More