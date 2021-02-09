Employer’s defence failed where equality training was stale and required refreshing (Allay (UK) Ltd v Gehlen)

Article summary

Employment analysis: Under section 109(4) of the Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010) an employer can defend a claim resulting from the otherwise unlawful discriminatory actions of an employee if it can demonstrate that it took all reasonable steps to prevent those actions or actions of that kind. In determining whether the employer has established that defence, it is legitimate to consider how effective the steps taken were likely to be when they were taken and, in appropriate circumstances, how effective they have proved to be in practice. For example, a tribunal may find that the defence is not made out where the behaviour of employees shows that the training has become stale and requires refreshing, according to the EAT. or to read the full analysis.