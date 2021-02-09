Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Equality / Prohibited conduct protection at work

Legal News

Employer’s defence failed where equality training was stale and required refreshing (Allay (UK) Ltd v Gehlen)

Employer’s defence failed where equality training was stale and required refreshing (Allay (UK) Ltd v Gehlen)
Published on: 09 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Employer’s defence failed where equality training was stale and required refreshing (Allay (UK) Ltd v Gehlen)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What is the background?
  • Relevant law
  • Background facts
  • Decision of the employment tribunal
  • What did the EAT decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: Under section 109(4) of the Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010) an employer can defend a claim resulting from the otherwise unlawful discriminatory actions of an employee if it can demonstrate that it took all reasonable steps to prevent those actions or actions of that kind. In determining whether the employer has established that defence, it is legitimate to consider how effective the steps taken were likely to be when they were taken and, in appropriate circumstances, how effective they have proved to be in practice. For example, a tribunal may find that the defence is not made out where the behaviour of employees shows that the training has become stale and requires refreshing, according to the EAT. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Conditions precedent in commercial contracts

This Practice Note considers the meaning and use of conditions precedent in commercial arrangements. It also considers typical conditions precedent and drafting issues.What are conditions precedent?A condition precedent in a commercial contract details an event which must take place before:•a

LEXISNEXIS

Wounding or causing grievous bodily harm with intent

The offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intentWounding or causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent is triable only in the Crown Court on indictment. Elements of the offence Under the Offences against the Person Act 1861 (OATPA 1861), the prosecution must prove the defendant unlawfully

LEXISNEXIS

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE) insurance premiums. The relevant CPR

LEXISNEXIS

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Q&As
View More
1 Practice notes

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Q&As
View More
1 Practice notes