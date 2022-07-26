Employers cannot escape asbestos claim after worker’s death

Law360, London: Five insulation companies cannot escape an additional claim for damages filed by a former employee who died of an illness because of his work with asbestos, a London court has ruled, adding that the deceased man's nephew can bring the application on his behalf.
