Legal News

Employers cannot escape asbestos claim after worker’s death

Published on: 26 July 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Five insulation companies cannot escape an additional claim for damages filed by a former employee who died of an illness because of his work with asbestos, a London court has ruled, adding that the deceased man's nephew can bring the application on his behalf. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

